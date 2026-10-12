Doctor X-Mafia in White review: Kim Ji Won-led medical noir exposes corruption where saving lives is a power game

Doctor X: Mafia in White web series

Cast: Kim Ji Won, Lee Jung Eun, Son Hyun Joo, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hee.

Director: Lee Jung Rim

Rating: ★★★.5

Doctor X: Mafia in White review: A fearless surgeon, a corrupt system and Kim Ji-won at her absolute best.

A brilliant surgeon who refuses to play by the rules, powerful doctors protecting their positions and a hospital where connections can matter more than patients. Doctor X: Mafia in White has all the ingredients for an engaging medical thriller. Starring Kim Ji Won, who has returned after two years since her record-breaking Korean series Queen of Tears, the new K-drama opens with two episodes that waste little time introducing its central conflict. There are tense operations, bitter power struggles and a mystery that could change everything we know about its lead character.

The plot

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The first episode introduces Gye Su Jeong (Kim Ji Won), a brilliant surgeon who has little respect for hospital politics. Known as Doctor X, she arrives at Guseo University Hospital and immediately clashes with the people who run it. In one of her first acts of defiance, she moves a VVIP patient out of his wheelchair to make room for a patient who needs urgent medical attention. The move exposes the supposedly paralysed VIP as a fraud and makes it clear that Su Jeong has little time for people who use their status to get special treatment. When a complicated surgery goes wrong which was planned by hospital seniors, she steps in to take charge, leaving the hospital staff stunned by her skills.

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{{^usCountry}} The second episode raises the stakes when the hospital has to choose between two patients who urgently need surgery. A wealthy chairman and major hospital donor is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer. Meanwhile, a young diabetic patient is fighting for her life. The hospital's management is more concerned about protecting its relationship with the powerful chairman than ensuring both patients receive the care they need. Do Yun Sik (Kim Young Min), the head of surgery, takes on Gwang cheol's operation, hoping to make a name for himself. But when he discovers that the cancer has spread further than expected, he struggles to handle the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second episode raises the stakes when the hospital has to choose between two patients who urgently need surgery. A wealthy chairman and major hospital donor is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer. Meanwhile, a young diabetic patient is fighting for her life. The hospital's management is more concerned about protecting its relationship with the powerful chairman than ensuring both patients receive the care they need. Do Yun Sik (Kim Young Min), the head of surgery, takes on Gwang cheol's operation, hoping to make a name for himself. But when he discovers that the cancer has spread further than expected, he struggles to handle the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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Su Jeong refuses to let the hospital's priorities decide who gets to live. She completes the young girl's surgery in about an hour before heading to the operating room where wealthy chairman is being treated. Taking over from Do Yun Sik, she manages to save the chairman as well, once again proving that her abilities speak louder than her colleagues' titles.

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The episode closes with a discovery that raises questions about her past. The doctors find a medical report from seven years earlier documenting a similar high-risk operation performed by a surgeon identified as Doctor X. The patient died two months after the procedure, and the file contains a blurry photograph that appears to show Su Jeong. The revelation leaves the staff wondering what really happened during that operation and why her name is connected to it.

Movie Review Doctor X: Mafia in White web series 3.5/5 Gye Su Jeong (Kim Ji Won), a brilliant surgeon who has little respect for hospital politics. Known as Doctor X, she arrives at Guseo University Hospital and immediately clashes with the people who run it. Director Lee Jung Rim. Cast Kim Ji Won, Lee Jung Eun, Son Hyun Joo, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hee. Verdict While the first two episodes are still setting the board, they easily give you enough reasons to stay tuned and see just how far this medical rebellion will go.

The performances

Kim Ji Won absolutely nails the quiet confidence this role requires. As Su Jeong she never resorts to shouting or flashy heroics to make her presence felt. She knows exactly how good she is and simply refuses to play the corporate game or stroke the egos of her superiors. It is a tricky line to walk but she makes this unapologetic energy incredibly compelling even when she borders on pure arrogance.

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The supporting cast grounds the show perfectly. Lee Jung Eun shines as Director Jang who acts as Su Jeong's supportive aunt and trusted ally. On the flip side Son Hyun Joo brings a palpable sense of dread to his role as the corrupt hospital director Bu Seung Gwon. Kim Woo Seok is another bright spot playing Park Tae Gyeong a young surgical intern trying to navigate a toxic workplace where doing the right thing rarely pays off. He injects some genuine warmth into a series that is otherwise completely consumed by ruthless ambition and intense professional rivalries.

Direction

Director Lee Jung Rim channels the creeping dread from her previous projects like Revenant and VIP to give Doctor X: Mafia in White a brilliantly unsettling vibe. The hospital feels like a battlefield. While the operating rooms are undeniably intense, the most vicious maneuvering happens behind closed doors. This is where the administration trades favours, shields fragile egos, and fights over who gets to claim the most prestigious patients.

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The series leans heavily into this contrast. The direction smoothly pivots between the adrenaline of medical emergencies and the exhausting, deeply misogynistic politics of the medical elite. If there is one real flaw in the pacing, it is that the show sometimes overstays its welcome when trying to hammer home just how corrupt the system actually is.

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What works

The intense medical cases inject real urgency into the first few episodes. But what really stops this from feeling like just another run of the mill medical drama is watching Su jeong constantly butt heads with the hospital administration. It is incredibly satisfying to see her put ambitious, self serving doctors in their place, especially since she has the raw surgical talent to back up her bold moves.

Then there is the whole mystery around Doctor X which adds a great layer of suspense. She is obviously hiding a lot more than just her attitude toward authority, and the writers are doing a great job of dropping breadcrumbs to keep you guessing without giving the game away too early.

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What really grounds the show is its sharp social critique. It is not just pointing fingers at a few bad apples or arrogant individuals. It takes direct aim at the entire rigged system where having the right connections lets people completely ignore patient care to serve their own selfish interests.

What does not work

Despite the high energy of the surgery scenes, the pacing is not entirely seamless. The storytelling occasionally drags in certain places, especially during the drawn out scenes dissecting hospital hierarchy and administrative red tape. Additionally, the medical situations lean heavily into theatrical melodrama, which might test the patience of viewers looking for grounded hospital drama.

How does it compare with the Japanese original?

Doctor X: Mafia in White is based on the popular Japanese series Doctor X: Surgeon Michiko Daimon. Both versions follow a highly skilled surgeon who operates outside the traditional hospital hierarchy and refuses to let powerful people dictate how she practises medicine. The Korean adaptation keeps that central idea but takes a different approach to its protagonist and the world around her.

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Michiko Daimon (Yonekura Ryoko) is known for her eccentric personality, quirky sense of humour and Mahjong games with her close circle. Gye Su Jeong, on the other hand, is a more restrained, stoic and melancholic figure. The relationships within the protagonist’s inner circle remain part of the story, offering some familiarity for viewers who know the original. However, the difference in tone is hard to miss. Whether that change works for every viewer will depend on what they enjoyed about the original.

Verdict

Doctor X: Mafia in White opens with serious momentum. Kim Ji Won absolutely anchors the premiere as a surgeon who refuses to play along with toxic hospital politics. There is a specific kind of satisfaction in watching a brilliant outsider slowly dismantle a corrupt system, and this series taps right into that exact energy. While the first two episodes are still setting the board, they easily give you enough reasons to stay tuned and see just how far this medical rebellion will go.