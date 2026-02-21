Eric Dane filmed for Euphoria season 3 after ALS diagnosis; his final performance in show confirmed

The late Eric Dane completed filming for season 3 of Euphoria before his death on February 19, it has been confirmed. The actor, who was 53, had shot episodes for the upcoming season prior to filming wrapping in late 2025, as per TMZ. Eric Dane will be seen in Euphoria season 3, which will premiere in April. (AP)

Eric portrayed Cal Jacobs, the troubled father of Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi. On the hit drama, Cal was depicted as a deeply conflicted character who engaged in secret motel hook-ups with young men and trans women, while battling alcoholism that often led to volatile outbursts.

His storyline became one of the most talked-about arcs of the series.

A representative for Eric confirmed to TMZ that he had returned to set in April 2025, the same month he publicly disclosed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

At the time, he had expressed his intention to continue working despite the diagnosis. Filming for season 3 concluded later that year. People magazine was the first to report that Eric had completed his episodes.

In an earlier interview with Variety, Eric had said viewers would witness "a moment of truth and some sort of redemption" for Cal in the forthcoming season, raising anticipation around his character's arc.

Season 3 of Euphoria is set to premiere on Hulu on April 12.

Eric died on February 19, 2026, following what his family described as a rapid 10-month battle with ALS. In a statement, they said he spent his final days surrounded by loved ones and became a passionate advocate for ALS awareness and research during his illness.

The entertainment industry continues to mourn his loss, with tributes pouring in, including a heartfelt message from his former Grey's Anatomy co-star Jessica Capshaw, and others.