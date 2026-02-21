Johnny Depp opened one of his Los Angeles homes to Eric Dane during ALS battle

In a touching act of support during Eric Dane's battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), actor Johnny Depp opened one of his Los Angeles homes to his fellow actor, allowing him to stay free of cost in the months leading up to his death on February 19. Johnny Depp made a sweet gesture for Eric Dane when he was unwell.

Eric, best known for his role on Grey's Anatomy, had been fighting ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that gradually weakens and atrophies muscles throughout the body.

According to E! News, the Pirates of the Caribbean star welcomed Eric into one of his properties at no charge. The support came as Eric's health rapidly declined.

Speaking a day after his death, his friend and former Grey's Anatomy co-star Patrick Dempsey described the severity of his condition.

"He was really starting to lose his ability to speak, he was bedridden, and it was very hard for him to swallow," Patrick shared in an interview, adding, "the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly," as quoted by E! News.

Throughout his illness, Eric remained close to his ex-wife, Rebecca Gayheart, despite their separation in 2017. The pair share two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

In an essay published in December 2025, Rebecca detailed the extent of care required in the final months of his life.

"Eric has 24/7 nurses now," she wrote in her social media post, explaining that the week was divided into 21 shifts, some of which she personally covered when staffing gaps arose.

Rebecca also acknowledged the outpouring of support from friends, family and colleagues after Eric went public with his diagnosis.

"It was so loving and kind and generous that people wanted to share their resources and their contacts and their experiences," she wrote.

She added that connecting with women navigating similar circumstances had been invaluable. "I am so grateful," she said.