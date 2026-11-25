Fawad Khan described his upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo as a proud moment for Pakistan's entertainment industry as the cast gathered in Karachi on Tuesday for its trailer launch. The event brought together several familiar faces from Pakistani cinema and television, including Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Aamina Sheikh, Bilal Ashraf, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali, Khushhal Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi. Mahira Khan, who is also part of the series, could not attend and reportedly missed the event due to her pregnancy. She sent a video message for the team instead.

Fawad Khan described his upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo as a proud moment for Pakistan's entertainment industry as the cast gathered in Karachi on Tuesday for its trailer launch. more less

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Fawad Khan says the Netflix series is a win for Pakistan

Fawad took the stage during the launch and spoke about the people who made the project possible. Calling it a special experience, he said, “I don’t think this journey would’ve been as beautiful with anyone else. Thank you so much for making this possible. It's a win for Pakistan, and I’m very glad and honoured to be a part of it.”

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Hania Aamir was equally excited about being part of a series that brings together some of the biggest names in Pakistan's entertainment industry. She said, “Anyone who’s a fan of me globally must’ve watched Pakistani dramas. I have fame because of Pakistani television and films. This is just a stepping stone for us. All of our stories are known globally, and people around the world are excited about them. Being on Netflix makes it more accessible. So it's a win-win for all.”

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Fawad Khan on taking Pakistani stories to a global audience

{{^usCountry}} During a red carpet interaction, Fawad spoke about the international following that Pakistani dramas have built over the years. He hopes the Netflix series will help more viewers discover their stories and create fresh opportunities for actors and filmmakers from the country. “As it is, the audience of Pakistani dramas is very wide and spread across the globe. A lot of them get translated in other languages too. There are some shows which have worked on Netflix too, like Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a red carpet interaction, Fawad spoke about the international following that Pakistani dramas have built over the years. He hopes the Netflix series will help more viewers discover their stories and create fresh opportunities for actors and filmmakers from the country. “As it is, the audience of Pakistani dramas is very wide and spread across the globe. A lot of them get translated in other languages too. There are some shows which have worked on Netflix too, like Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He further added, “People have been watching Pakistani shows all this while. Now, it's just going to reach more people in 191 countries and in a larger-than-life picture. It's not just one representation of Pakistan. Emotions are universal, so it's a very global language.”

Fawad Khan reunites with Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed

The series also brings Fawad back together with two actors he has shared some of his most memorable screen moments with. Fawad and Mahira became a much-loved pair after starring in Momina Duraid's 2011 television drama Humsafar. They later reunited for Bilal Lashari's 2022 blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt and Ammar Rasool's romantic film Neelofar, which released last year.

Fawad and Sanam, meanwhile, played the lead roles in Sultana Siddiqui's 2012 drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai. The series, also produced by Momina, became popular with audiences in India as well.

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What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about?

The story follows Sikandar (Ahad Raza Mir), a Pakistani lawyer living in Rome who is struggling with insomnia and nightmares after a traumatic experience. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Liza (Iqra Aziz), an artist with a complicated family history. As they grow closer, both find themselves dealing with unresolved emotions and difficult truths from their past. The series brings together six love stories spread across three generations. The trailer offers glimpses of the different relationships and conflicts that shape the story.

AICWA asks PM Modi to block the series in India

Even as the cast celebrated the trailer launch in Karachi, the show's release in India has come under scrutiny. All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24, urging that Netflix not stream Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India.

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The association has also called for a permanent legal provision to stop Pakistani content, artists and productions from being shown on Indian television, OTT platforms and in cinemas. Its letter referred to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory issued on May 8, 2025, which directed OTT platforms to stop streaming Pakistani-origin content. As of November 25, the series could be viewed on Netflix India's website but was not appearing on the app. Netflix has not yet clarified whether the show will be available to subscribers in India.

Music launch and release date

Along with the trailer, on November 24, the makers dropped the full soundtrack of the series on streaming platforms which features songs from Fawad Khan, Azim Azhar, Abdul Hannan among others. The series, titled All The Love Our Hearts Carry for international audiences, will arrive in two parts. The first part premieres on December 4, with the second installment scheduled for a later date.