Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are coming together again, this time for Netflix’s Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The streaming platform has announced December 4 as the global premiere date for the series, which marks its first Pakistan-themed original production. The project was first announced in August 2023, and the release date was revealed through a new poster shared on social media on November 22.

Release date and first look unveiled

Netflix announces December 4 release for first Pakistani original series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. more less

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The series brings together three generations and six love stories, with relationships and the meaning of love at the centre of its narrative. The poster’s caption read: “Three generations, six love stories, and one question: Is the love we carry in our hearts enough? Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo — All The Love Our Hearts Carry. Streaming December 4th, exclusively on Netflix.”

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Meet the cast

{{^usCountry}} Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan lead the series, bringing them together on screen once again after Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt. Sanam Saeed, who has previously shared screen space with Fawad in Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Barzakh, is also part of the cast. Ahad Raza Mir, known for his roles in Netflix’s Resident Evil and the BBC series World on Fire, joins them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan lead the series, bringing them together on screen once again after Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt. Sanam Saeed, who has previously shared screen space with Fawad in Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Barzakh, is also part of the cast. Ahad Raza Mir, known for his roles in Netflix’s Resident Evil and the BBC series World on Fire, joins them. {{/usCountry}}

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The ensemble also includes Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed. Filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom, the series is produced by Momina Duraid Films, with Momina Duraid serving as showrunner and producer. The project was commissioned by Netflix’s Middle East and North Africa team.

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Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel

The series adapts Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel, which first appeared as a serial in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being published as a book in 2013. It tells the story of Sikandar, a Harvard law student who shuts himself off emotionally after a traumatic experience. Things begin to change when he meets Liza, an artist who is also dealing with a difficult past. The two cross paths in Italy, setting the stage for a story about love, loss, vulnerability and finding a way to move forward.

Several of Farhat Ishtiaq’s stories have been adapted for television, including Humsafar, starring Fawad and Mahira; Bin Roye, featuring Humayun Saeed and Mahira; and Yaqeen Ka Safar, led by Ahad and Sajal Aly. All three found popularity with television audiences.

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The series is listed on Netflix India.

Will the series be available on Netflix India?

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is listed as an upcoming title on Netflix India with a December 4 release date. Indian subscribers can currently set a reminder for the series. This comes against the backdrop of restrictions on Pakistani-origin content. In May 2025, India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked OTT platforms operating in the country to stop streaming content originating from Pakistan amid heightened tensions between the two nations. Netflix is yet to confirm whether Indian viewers will be able to watch the series.