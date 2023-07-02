July upcoming web series: The Trial, Adhura, Sweet Kaaram Coffee to Ishq Next Door

The Trial, Sweet Kaaram Coffee, Ishq Next Door and Kohrra are among several web series which will release on different OTT platforms in July. Fans can look forward to an interesting lineup of web series this month. We have made a list of 10 web series that will release in July across different platforms. (Also Read | July upcoming movies: Mission Impossible, Rocky Aur Rani, Oppenheimer, Tarla to Barbie) (L-R) Stills from The Trial, Sweet Kaaram Coffee and Adhura.

See the list here:

1) The Trial-Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha: Directed by Suparn S Varma, the upcoming web series is a gritty courtroom drama which will release on July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar. The show features Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey and Vijay Vikram Singh among others. The drama unravels moral dilemmas that drive Noyonika (Kajol) to take charge of her family and her independence.

2) Adhura: Prime Video will come out with its first Hindi horror series directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla, on July 7. It features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.

3) Sweet Kaaram Coffee: The eight-episode Tamil series stars Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy. It is scheduled to be out on Prime Video on July 6 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The show is a family drama beautifully showcasing how three women from the same family, and of different generations embark on an unforgettable journey. Directors Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman have helmed the different episodes.

4) The Witcher: Three episodes of the action fantasy series The Witcher season three will release on July 27 on Netflix. The Witcher stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allen, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Mimi Ndiweni, and Eamon Farren. The upcoming season will be released in two parts. The season's first five episodes dropped on June 29.

5) Ishq Next Door: The rom-com stars Natasha Bhardwaj, Abhay Mahajan, and Mrinal Dutt along with YouTuber Purav Jha. Dev (Abhay) leads a simple and fulfilling life as he carries the responsibilities of his mother and rebellious younger brother. He meets young and full-of-life Meher (Natasha). Ishq Next Door will be out on Jio Cinema on July 3.

6) Maya Bazaar for Sale: The plot revolves around a family living in a posh gated neighbourhood called Maya Bazaar. The seven-episode Telugu series will air on ZEE5 on July 14. It has been directed by Gautami Challagulla. The show stars Navdeep Pallapolu, Eesha Rebba, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, and Hari Teja.

7) The Lincoln Lawyer: The second season will release in two parts, while part 1 will premiere on July 6, part 2 will air on August 3. The courtroom series will be split into two halves across 10 episodes. The show stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Christopher Gorham.

8) Summer I Turned Pretty: Season two of the Prime Video series will air on July 14. The first three episodes of the show's sophomore chapter will release on July 14, followed by new episodes dropping every until the season finale on August 18. The show features Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, and Sean Kaufman.

9) Survival of the Thickest: It is an upcoming comedy-drama series created by Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez Witzel. The series is scheduled to release on July 13 on Netflix. The show stars Michelle Buteau, Tasha Smith and Tone Bell.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON