July upcoming movies: Mission Impossible, Rocky Aur Rani, Oppenheimer, Tarla to Barbie

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Tarla, Oppenheimer, and Barbie among several other films will release in theatres and on OTT platforms in July. The audience can look forward to an interesting lineup of films this month. We have made a list of 10 films that will release across different platforms in July. (Also Read | Karan Johar posts Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's pic from Rocky Aur Rani's 'first look test', internet says ‘disappointing’) (L-R) Stills from Mission Impossible, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Oppenheimer and Barbie.

See the list here:

1) Tarla: Helmed by director Piyush Gupta, Tarla features Huma Qureshi in the lead role. The story is based on the life of the late celebrity chef Tarla Dalal. Huma essays the role of Tarla in the film. Apart from Huma, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in the lead role. The film will stream on Zee5 from July 7.

2) Neeyat: Helmed by Anu Menon, Neeyat stars Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Prajakta Koli, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, and Danesh Razvi. The film revolves around Ashish Kapoor (Ram)'s murder at his own party. Detective Mira Rao (Vidya) is on the track to uncover the hidden motives of the people. Neeyat will be out in theatres on July 7.

3) Blind: Fans will see Sonam Kapoor in Blind, which will be out on July 7 on Jio Cinema. Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind promises a perfect combination of suspense and drama, backed by an engrossing and nuanced storyline. Blind is a story of a visually impaired resilient woman (played by Sonam) who becomes a key witness to a crime. Purab Kohli as the menacing antagonist delivers a powerful performance.

4) Mission Impossible: Christopher McQuarrie's film Mission: Impossible– Dead Reckoning Part One features Tom Cruise in the lead role. The film also stars Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vaness Kirby and Pom Klementieff. It has been made in two parts. While Part One will hit the theatres on July 12, Part Two is slated to release in 2024.

5) Barbie: Filmmaker Greta Gerwig's Barbie features Ryan Gosling (Ken) and Margot Robbie (Barbie). Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, also star in the film. The film is set to hit theatres on July 21.

6) Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer will be out on July 21. The World War II-set biopic follows J Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), known as the 'father of the atomic bomb', during a moment in history when he knew that testing the atomic bomb might ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, but hit the button anyway. The film also stars Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett and Rami Malek among others.

7) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. Aamir Bashir, Anjali Dinesh Anand, Kshitee Jog, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Choudhury, and Namit Das round up the cast. The film will release in theatres on July 28.

8) Bawaal: Nitesh Tiwari's film will release on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide in July. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

9) 72 Hoorain: The film stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead. The Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan directorial focuses on the consequences of violent extremism. It will release in theatres on July 7.

10) Insidious The Red Door: Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced that the film will release in cinemas on July 6 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film continues a few years after the terrifying event that horrified the Lambert family. The original cast from Insidious is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass.

