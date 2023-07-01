Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Johar posts Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's pic from Rocky Aur Rani's 'first look test', internet says ‘disappointing’

Karan Johar posts Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's pic from Rocky Aur Rani's 'first look test', internet says ‘disappointing’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 01, 2023 08:12 AM IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi. It is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Filmmaker Karan Johar gave his fans a peek inside the first look test of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan is marking his return to the director's chair after over seven years. Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, Karan posted a photo featuring actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. (Also Read | Tum Kya Mile: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh channel SRK-Kajol in first song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan shared Rocky Aur Rani's ‘first look test’

In the photo, Alia Bhatt wore a printed peach saree with a pink sleeveless blouse. She also wore a black bindi on her forehead and golden earrings. Ranveer Singh opted for a printed red shirt. He wrapped his arm around Alia as they posed for the camera.

Karan posted a note

Sharing the photo, Karan captioned his post, "Our very first look test of the film! When we were locking looks for Rocky and Rani @manishmalhotra05 @ekalakhani #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt." Reacting to the post, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Fab!!!" A fan said, "Next generation SRK courtesy Karan Johar." "A pair that we wish to unite," read a comment. An Instagram user commented, "Blockbuster movie can't wait sir." "This is the perfect example of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi," said another fan.

Several people didn't like it

However, many people didn't like it. A person wrote, "He looks like Ram, she looks like Isha." A comment read, "Both are looking like brother sister... in the song also romance didn't work out.. casting is a big flop I guess." Another person said, "I wish you had kept him clean-shaven. And hair a bit shorter," suggested another person. "Ranveer could have been made to look softer and chocolate boy," wrote an Instagram user. "Ranveer more gives a villain vibe than a hero here," said a person. Another person called it ‘highly disappointing’.

Rocky Aur Rani's first song Tum Kya Mile

Recently, Karan unveiled the first song, Tum Kya Mile, from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Instagram, he shared the song and wrote, "Any love story deserves a fitting love song! And I'm blessed that #TumKyaMile happened to our kahaani (story) - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! Song out now! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in cinemas 28th July."

More about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer, Alia, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

