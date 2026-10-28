Love in Disguise review: Yim Si Wan and Seol In Ah's gender-bending K-drama romcom serves laughs and chemistry even when murder mystery falls flat

Love in Disguise web series review

Cast: Yim Si Wan, Seol In Ah, Kim Jung Hyun and Yeon Woo.

Director: Park Dan Hee

Rating: ★★★

Yim Si Wan's spoiled heir and Seol In Ah's secret identity make an entertaining K-drama pair in Love in Disguise.

What starts as a murder investigation soon turns into a complicated game of secrets, unexpected feelings and awkward workplace moments in Love in Disguise. The new K-drama stars Yim Si Wan as a wealthy heir suspected of murder and Seol In Ah as the detective who goes undercover as a man to get closer to him. We have seen Korean dramas like Coffee Prince and Love in the Moonlight have similar gender-bending tropes. Now, Love in Disguise brings it a fun twist.

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Streaming on Prime Video, the 12-episode series is based on the Kakao web novel Why Don't You Know It's a Girl? by Lee A Yeon and Ryu Do Ha, which was later adapted into a webtoon illustrated by One Punch Rabbit. Director Park Dan Hee and writer Moon Soo Jung bring the story to life. The first four episodes have their share of clumsy moments, but the leads' chemistry and the mix of comedy, romance and suspense make for an entertaining start. [Warning: Spoilers ahead].

The plot

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Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan) has everything most people dream of: wealth, power and a place in one of the country's biggest business families. As the heir to Taegang Group, he is used to getting his way. He is demanding and particular about everything, but away from work, his softer side comes out, especially when he is with his cat, Jerry. His carefully controlled life takes a turn when his secretary, Han Eun Young (Jung Yoo Min), is found murdered inside an office cabinet. He becomes the prime suspect, but his family's influence helps secure his release from police custody.

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{{^usCountry}} With the investigation failing to make much headway, detective Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah) decides to look into the case herself. A former special forces operative, she cuts her hair, disguises herself as a man and joins Yi Jun as his personal secretary and bodyguard. Now, she must put up with his endless demands while keeping her identity a secret and searching for clues about the murder. But the longer she spends with him, the harder it becomes to see him only as a suspect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the investigation failing to make much headway, detective Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah) decides to look into the case herself. A former special forces operative, she cuts her hair, disguises herself as a man and joins Yi Jun as his personal secretary and bodyguard. Now, she must put up with his endless demands while keeping her identity a secret and searching for clues about the murder. But the longer she spends with him, the harder it becomes to see him only as a suspect. {{/usCountry}}

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Movie Review Love in Disguise web series 3/5 A wealthy heir Yoon Yi Jun is demanding and used to getting his way. But when his secretary is found murdered, he becomes the prime suspect. Detective Kang Jae Hee goes undercover as his male secretary, only to find her investigation getting complicated by unexpected feelings. Director Park Dan Hee Cast Yim Si Wan, Seol In Ah, Kim Jung Hyun and Yeon Woo Verdict Love in Disguise is off to a wildly entertaining start. Driven by Yim Si Wan's brilliant, multi-layered acting and Seol In Ah's charming chaos, this drama is easily one of the most fun additions to the current streaming lineup.

The story so far

The first episode sets things in motion when Yi Jun is questioned over Eun Young's death. Kim Si Hyun (Kim Jung Hyun), Taegang's legal counsel and Yi Jun's trusted associate, helps him secure his release. Meanwhile, Jae Hee's job interview is far from smooth. He tests her physical strength, only for her to throw him over her shoulder. She eventually proves her worth when she saves him from an attacker in a parking lot, earning herself the position.

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The second episode brings more challenges as he tests her reflexes by dropping an expensive vase and warns her to stay away from a mysterious room at the end of the second-floor hallway. Curious about what he is hiding, she continues investigating Eun Young's death, focusing on the missing phone and Park Min Hwan (Kim Do Yoon), an accounting manager who may know something about files removed from Yi Jun's office.

There is more to his behaviour than meets the eye. Struggling with insomnia, he suspects someone has been entering his house and moving his belongings around. His anxiety leads to some amusing situations, including asking Jae Hee to taste his food and stay with him until he falls asleep. These moments reveal a vulnerable side to the difficult heir, even as she tries to keep her investigation on track.

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By episodes three and four, he grows suspicious after catching Jae Hee following him to a private meeting with Park Min Hwan. She manages to talk her way out of trouble, but he begins questioning her motives. At the same time, his dependence on her grows, making their relationship increasingly complicated. His father, Chairman Yoon Tae Sik (Choi Jin Ho), is controlling and distant, while his older sister, Yoon Na Jung (Park Ah In), has her own ambitions for the company. She also tries to draw Jae Hee into the family's power struggle. The mysterious room remains off-limits, adding another layer to the secrets surrounding his home.

Meanwhile, the series introduces a second romance between Kim Si Hyun and Lee Hye Jung (Yeon Woo), the secretary known as the Taegang Goddess.

Direction and writing

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Director Park Dan Hee keeps the story centred on its leads, with Yi Jun's dramatic antics and Jae Hee's deadpan reactions providing much of the humour. Their contrasting personalities make the comedy work without trying too hard. However, the murder mystery feels less developed, and the sudden shifts from light-hearted workplace moments to darker scenes sometimes disrupt the flow. While the investigation keeps things intriguing, a smoother balance between comedy and suspense would have made the story stronger.

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Performances

Moving away from his recent thriller and offbeat roles, Yim Si Wan brings a playful energy to Yi Jun, a character who could easily have come across as an unlikeable rich brat. He is dramatic, demanding and often childish, but Si Wan makes sure there is more to him than meets the eye. His unusual way of speaking may take some getting used to, though it also feels like a deliberate choice, hinting at a reason behind Yi Jun's carefully maintained persona. Beneath the attitude are insomnia, paranoia and a deep-seated fear that reveal a man far less in control than he would like others to believe. Si Wan is particularly effective in the quieter scenes, making it easier to understand the vulnerability behind Yi Jun's often ridiculous behaviour.

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Seol In Ah is equally convincing as Jae Hee, bringing confidence and sharpness to a detective who knows how to handle herself. Her short hair and tailored suits help sell the disguise, but it is her controlled body language and subtle changes in the way she carries herself that make it believable. The chemistry between the leads keeps their contrasting personalities entertaining, with genuine vulnerability beneath the banter.

Kim Jung Hyun adds a steady presence as Si Hyun, one of the few people who can stand up to Yi Jun. However, there seems to be more to him than his composed exterior suggests. His growing connection with Yeon Woo's Hye Jung adds another romantic thread to the story.

What works in Love in Disguise?

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The role reversal is one of the show's biggest strengths. The first four episodes also move at a steady pace, balancing the murder mystery with humour and romance. From the disastrous job interview to the parking lot rescue and Yi Jun's late-night demands, the show has plenty of entertaining moments. The unanswered questions surrounding the murder and the strange incidents at his house add enough intrigue to keep viewers hooked.

What does not work?

The murder investigation is the show's biggest weakness. Taegang Group's corporate politics feel underdeveloped, while the antagonists, including Yi Jun's ambitious sister, lack the depth to make the conspiracy compelling. The show also leans heavily on familiar K-drama tropes, from the privileged heir who slowly opens up to the undercover heroine and his dysfunctional family. While the leads make these dynamics entertaining, the writing rarely gives them a fresh spin.

Still, these issues are not enough to take away from the overall experience. The central pairing is engaging, and the mystery has room to develop as the story progresses.

Verdict

Love in Disguise is off to a wildly entertaining start. Driven by Yim Si Wan's brilliant, multi-layered acting and Seol In Ah's charming chaos, this drama is easily one of the most fun additions to the current streaming lineup if you are looking for something in a lighter space.