Maharani 4 teaser: Huma Qureshi to be back in bolder avatar to protect Bihar. Watch

Actor Huma Qureshi will soon be back with the fourth season of her OTT show Maharani. On Monday, the makers released the first teaser of the upcoming season. The teaser hints at her character’s transformation into a fearless and fierce force in the cutthroat world of politics to protect Bihar. Also read: Huma Qureshi admits questioning herself for Maharani role: 'I would lie if I said I did not think about it' The series sees Huma play Rani Bharati is set in Bihar and explores the state's politics with real-life inspiration.

Maharani teaser out

The teaser builds suspense around the storyline, with Huma taking center stage as she sits determinedly, ready to protect her state at all costs. Notably, the teaser focuses on Huma's character, keeping the audience guessing about the fate of the other characters in the series.

In the clip, Huma is seen saying that some people called her illiterate, some labelled her as a murderer, while some saw her as the future Prime Minister.

The actor then goes on to assert that she is more attached to her family rather than the political seat. “Aur Bihar hi humara pariwar hai. Aur agar koi Bihar ko nuksaan pauchega, toh satta hila denge (And Bihar is my true family. And if anyone dares to harm my family, I will share the very foundation of the rule),” she said in the teaser.

The teaser hints that Rani Bharti will take on new challenges and assert her power like never before, battling power struggles, and betrayals. The release date is not out yet.

The Maharani world

The series sees Huma play Rani Bharati, and is set in Bihar and explores the state's politics with real-life inspiration. The first season premiered on SonyLIV in 2021, with the second season released in 2022. The third season was released on SonyLIV on March 7, 2024. Maharani has been created by Subhash Kapoor and is directed by Saurabh Bhave. Subhash Kapoor has written the show along with Nandan Singh and Umashankar Singh. It also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sohum Shah.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Huma credited OTT for the “reinvention” of her career. She said, “I can clearly define my career pre and post-Maharani. That was the show where people really stood up and took notice of my potential. Its success made people imagine me in roles that they couldn’t before. And now, Maharani is going to have a season 4. More than me, my OTT success has given the creators more confidence in me. As artistes, you can have all the confidence in yourself, but you can’t do anything until you get an opportunity to show your potential. Actors ultimately are dependent on other people to hire them.”