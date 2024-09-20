Tikdam actor Amit Sial says, Our film confused people, ‘Aree yeh toh yeh bhi kar sakta hai!’

Having established himself with numerous intense and negative roles in projects like Maharani, Jamtara and Inside Edge, actor Amit Sial is in no mood to repeat himself. Amit Sial was recently in Lucknow for UP Premier League

“Bahut ho gye intense and gali-galuj, ab thoda family-oriented, comedy roles that can reach larger audience is my priority. My last OTT release film Tikdam, surprised many that a film with a simple story of a man and his two kids, without any heroine, dance numbers and abuses trended on viewership charts. It confused people that ‘aree yeh to yeh bhi kar sakta hai!’. So, I want to continue exploring the other side of the spectrum as a versatile performer,” says the actor.

Sial’s next Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai is also a comedy film with Paresh Rawal and Sonali Kulkarni. “For the next two years, I want to focus on family-oriented and slice-of-life films. Intense drama and negative roles are surely welcome if they are challenging me further as an actor without getting to repeat what I have already done,” he says.

The actor had already played the protagonist in the two seasons of Kathmandu Connection. “It could not yield in larger prospect mainly due to two reasons — it had intense role like my previous shows and bahut logon ne usse dekha nahi, as they didnt get to know about it. Only working hard, taking decisions as per the situation is in our hands. Rest, it’s for the Almighty to decide where it leads do...lage hue hain mehnat ke saath.

Sial has a series of projects lined up for release. “I hope Raid 2 will release early next year. I have also completed the shoot for Trail of an Assassin by Nagesh Kukunoor, a film with (actors) Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan along with Inspector Avinash season two. I am not aware of the next season of Maharani, but I hope it happens as it had worked well. Similarly, I wish next seasons of Jamtara and Kathmandu Connection also happens soon as those stories have potential to move forward.”

Visiting Lucknow once again and this time for UP Premier League gave him a different high. “It reminded me of playing a Kanpuria cricketer in Inside Edge and when I reached the Ekana Stadium, I was supporting my home team Kanpur. It was great fun being on the ground under floodlight and being part of the league,” he says on a signing off note.