Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana are set to bring their wit and humour to The Great Indian Kapil Show. The upcoming episode of the Netflix comedy show will see the two acclaimed actors share anecdotes, exchange playful remarks and showcase their camaraderie. A new promo offers a glimpse of the entertaining episode, including a hilarious exchange about Ashutosh's expertise in Hindi.

Ashutosh Rana and Manoj Bajpayee on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Ashutosh Rana and Manoj Bajpayee on The Great Indian Kapil Show. more less

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On Wednesday, Netflix released the promo for the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sharing it, the streaming platform wrote in Hindi, “This is just a trailer of laughter; the real entertainment is yet to come, my friend! Watch Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana on The Great Indian Kapil Show on November 28 at 8 pm, streaming exclusively on Netflix.”

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The promo opens with Kapil revealing how difficult it was to bring the two actors together for the show. He says, “They are so busy, it took us two months to get them together.” The conversation then turns to Ashutosh's ability to get into the skin of every character he portrays. Joking about how people often say that Ashutosh knows Ravana better than Mandodari herself, Kapil leaves the actor and the others in splits.

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{{^usCountry}} The discussion takes a hilarious turn when Manoj shares an observation about Ashutosh. Recalling his friends' candid responses, he explains that whenever someone says, “Sorry yaar, my Hindi isn't that great,” Ashutosh is quick to ask, “Yeh lajjit hone wali baat hai, ya garv karne wali baat?” (Is this something to be ashamed of or something to be proud of?). The exchange offers a glimpse of the duo's camaraderie. The promo also features a storytelling round in which Ashutosh begins narrating a story on a serious note, only for Manoj to turn it into a comedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discussion takes a hilarious turn when Manoj shares an observation about Ashutosh. Recalling his friends' candid responses, he explains that whenever someone says, “Sorry yaar, my Hindi isn't that great,” Ashutosh is quick to ask, “Yeh lajjit hone wali baat hai, ya garv karne wali baat?” (Is this something to be ashamed of or something to be proud of?). The exchange offers a glimpse of the duo's camaraderie. The promo also features a storytelling round in which Ashutosh begins narrating a story on a serious note, only for Manoj to turn it into a comedy. {{/usCountry}}

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Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda are also back with their much-loved characters. Kapil will be seen returning as Mitthu Qawwali, entertaining the guests with his performance. New episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 stream on Netflix every Saturday at 8 pm.

Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana's films together

Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana are known for their intense performances and their ability to portray complex characters. The two actors have also shared screen space on several occasions. They first worked together in Govind Nihalani's Sanshodhan in 1996, followed by JP Dutta's war drama LOC: Kargil in 2003. They reunited much later for Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya in 2019, which also featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey.

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Ashutosh will next be seen in Prashanth Neel's Dragon, in which he essays the role of the ruthless Dada Sarkar. The film stars Jr NTR and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, alongside Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar and Guru Somasundaram. It is scheduled to release in June 2027.

Manoj Bajpayee, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Police Station Mein Bhoot. The Hindi horror comedy is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and marks the duo's reunion nearly three decades after Satya. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Ramya Krishnan and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It is scheduled to release in 2027.