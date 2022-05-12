Masaba Gupta says she can never have a ‘baby out of wedlock’, says 'don’t want to put a child in that space’

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta has said in a recent interview that unlike her mother actor Neena Gupta, she would never be able to ‘have a baby out of wedlock’. Masaba is the daughter of Neena and Caribbean cricketer Vivian Richards. The two never married. Masaba made these comments in a discussion about modernity and changing times. Also read: Masaba Gupta shares pics from dad Vivian Richards' 70th birthday celebration, fans wish the unageing 'legend'

Masaba has been one of the foremost designers in the country and made her debut as an actor with the Netflix show Masaba Masaba last year. Neena also co-starred in the show, along with Neena. Masaba will soon be seen in one of the stories of the anthology series Modern Love: Mumbai.

While promoting the show, Masaba spoke about relationships to IndianExpress.com, during which she said, “Accepting is one thing but what happens behind the scenes is something else. You would pass comments like that she slept with someone and had a baby. I read stories of so many single moms who have had kids out of wedlock. They do have to deal with whispers and people talking behind their backs. Nothing has changed with time. Being a modern woman, do I have the guts to have a baby out of wedlock? Never. I don’t want to take that extra pressure, and put a child in that space.”

The actor also spoke about what it is like to find love again. Masaba was married to producer Madhu Mantena from 2015-19. She is currently in a relationship with Satyadeep Misra. She said, “One has to allow themselves to be real. People nowadays play games or just try to hold themselves back. I am always myself and if I feel like talking, I would. I am always very real. Not just a relationship but anything new that one has to go in, they would have to do it with an open heart. That’s how you truly allow the universe to rush in.”

Masaba’s new show Modern Love: Mumbai will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 13. It has stories from six filmmakers-- Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana. Masaba features alongside Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh in Dhruv’s I Love Thane.

