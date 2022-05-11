Masaba Gupta shares pics from dad Vivian Richards' 70th birthday celebration, fans wish the unageing 'legend'

Actor-fashion designer Masaba Gupta is celebrating her father, former cricketer Vivian Richards' 70th birthday on Wednesday. On the occasion, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped pictures from the birthday celebration as the father-daughter duo organised a charity tournament to aid healthcare workers. (Also read: Masaba Gupta recalls how she once wore mom Neena Gupta's makeup to school to make herself 'look lighter')

In the first pic, Masaba and Vivian are seen flashing their biggest smiles for the camera at a golf course. The next pictures took fans inside the golf tournament which aims to raise money for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Masaba Gupta with Vivian Richards at the golf course.

Sharing the pictures, Masaba wrote in the caption, "To celebrate dad's 70th birthday in Antigua - a golf tournament (where he is happiest after a cricket field) for charity to raise money for healthcare workers in the region who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic."

Soon after she posted the pictures, Masaba's bestie, filmmaker Rhea Kapoor complimented her 'genes' with a fire emoji. Others, including Karan Boolani, Esha Gupta, Tisca Chopra, dropped reactions on the post as well. Many fans called him a legend in the comments and said that he was their favourite cricketer.

Masaba Gupta is senior actor Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards' daughter. The ex-couple had her while they were not married to each other and she was raised by Neena Gupta as a single mother. Neena is now married to Vivek Mehra since 2008 and Vivian has a family with wife Miriam.

Opening up about her bond with Vivian, Masaba told Firstpost, "We are alike in many ways. For one, I have his short temper. And we are both very selfish people. Well, selfish is a strong word, but we do come first. We matter the most to ourselves. We have the same view about the world. I think I inherited this, though we also talk things out and I realise his view of life is close to mine. For one, he always tells me, family is important; there is no such thing as a friend. If you have one true friend, it is a big thing! And mom and dad are both similar in their focus on what they do."

Masaba will be next starring in the second instalment of her hit Netflix show Masaba Masaba. She will also be seen on an episode of Modern Love Mumbai on Amazon Prime India.

