Meryl Streep thanked Only Murders in the Building co-creator for writing her romantic scenes ‘at this age’

In a touching moment shared on the set of Only Murders in the Building, co-creator and showrunner John Hoffman recounted how Meryl Streep tearfully thanked him for including romantic scenes between her character and Martin Short's. (Also Read: Meryl Streep's powerful UNGA speech is a must watch, 'cats have more freedom than Afghan women') Meryl Streep and Martin Short's characters Loretta Durkin and Oliver Putnam are in a relationship on Only Murders in the Building.(Hulu/Disney+ Hotstar)

This heartfelt exchange took place during the filming of Season 3, highlighting the show's impact on its celebrated cast. As per Deadline, in an interview ahead of the Season 4 finale, John reminisced about a night spent shooting on a ferry in Manhattan.

‘Meryl had tears in her eyes’

"We shot until about 2 in the morning on the most gorgeous night," recalled John. After wrapping up, he encountered Meryl waiting for him at the gangplank, visibly emotional. "She had tears in her eyes, and she said, 'I just had to wait here for you to get off the boat to say thank you,'" he said, as per the publication.

Meryl expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to portray romantic scenes at this stage in her career, saying, "I just got to play a scene I really thought that the likes of which I wouldn't have a chance to do. To play romantic scenes at this age with this band in this way, it's just the greatest thing ever."

Loretta's love story

John reflected on the profound experience, stating, “I felt like the luckiest guy in the world to have her anywhere near a set that I was near.” He also expressed his hope that viewers would embrace the chemistry between Meryl's character, Loretta, and Martin's character, Oliver, as much as the cast enjoyed working together.

As the romantic arc between Loretta and Oliver unfolds, John noted, "It is one of the most unexpected turns. I remember thinking, like, 'God.' As I got to know Meryl and Marty and watched them work together, it was unbelievable. We were laughing our heads off, and they just delighted in each other on screen, off screen in every way."

About Only Murders in the Building

The ensemble cast of Only Murders in the Building also features Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, with Season 4 introducing notable additions like Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, and Melissa McCarthy.

The show follows Selena, Steve and Martin's characters from the Arconia as they navigate a complex murder conspiracy tied to their podcast. With the Season 4 finale set to air on October 29, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this captivating blend of mystery and humour.

Only Murders in the Building streams on Disney+ Hotstar.