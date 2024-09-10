Mabel as the murderer? That was Selena Gomez's intriguing pitch to Only Murders in the Building makers

Selena Gomez revealed an intriguing pitch she made for her character Mabel Mora in Hulu's popular series Only Murders in the Building, during an interview at the Variety Studio, presented by J Crew and Shark Ninja at the Toronto International Film Festival. Gomez disclosed that she suggested her character be the murderer in a future season of the show. (Also Read – Selena Gomez calls Benny Blanco ‘complete light in my life’ amid health concerns: ‘Never been loved this way’) Selena Gomez pitched her character Mabel as the murderer in Only Murders in the Building

"I did pitch that," Gomez admitted during the interview with Variety. "I don't think it's going to work out, but who knows? You never know," she added.

This year has been significant for Gomez, as she earned her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Mabel. Her performance has been widely praised.

In addition to discussing her role in Only Murders in the Building, Gomez also joined her castmates from the musical Emilia Perez – including Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana, Edgar Ramirez, and Adriana Paz, to talk about the film's critical acclaim and Oscar buzz.

The film, directed by Jacques Audiard, received a combined Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Gomez, a key figure in Only Murders in the Building, also serves as an executive producer, becoming the most nominated Latina producer in the category's history.

She is only the third Latina nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, following Salma Hayek and Marlis Pujol. Celia D. Costas is the only Latina to have won in a top series category for her work on Angels in America in 2004.

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building premiered on August 27 on Hulu. In India, it is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.