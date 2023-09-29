Mumbai Diaries Season 2 trailer: Mohit Raina returns as Dr Kaushik, has to deal with aftermath of Mumbai floods. Watch

The trailer of Mumbai Diaries Season 2 is here! On Friday morning, Prime Video unveiled the trailer of the series which is now set in the Bombay General Hospital, where doctors, nurses and staff members struggle to catch up with the devastation of the Mumbai floods in 2008. (Also read: Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley review: Vishal Bhardwaj's whodunit ensemble is pulpy and perceptive) The series releases on Prime Video on October 6.

About the series

The official synopsis of the Mumbai Diaries series reads, "Mumbai Diaries is a medical thriller set in the Emergency Room of a government hospital. The series explores the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude. In this battle to save lives and heal others, the ones doing the fixing are the most broken."

About the trailer

The trailer begins with the voiceover that announces that ‘No one can forget the night of November 26’. Next we know, Mumbai is put on red alert due to incessant rains and citizens are advised to stay indoors and safe. The scene then shifts inside the hospital as it is crowded with patients in the time of crisis. In the midst, as Dr, Kaushik (Mohit Raina) struggles to handle the escalating tensions, he comes to admit that he might not have the same drive to be a trauma surgeon. The trailer then teases how the floods wreck havoc inside the hospital as well, as the doctors and staff are left to deal with "unlimited problems with limited resources."

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote, "Trailer looks amazing. This is worth watching. Can't wait to watch." Another said, "Very powerful trailer.... Mohit Raina is on fire in it... I have seen season 1 also." A comment read, "Again legit Season 2.. Nikhil Advani Sir is Extraordinary and an exceptional filmmaker." "What a trailer...sooo excited for season 2" read another comment.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 is created by Nikhil Advani, and also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi. The series drops on Prime Video on October 6.

