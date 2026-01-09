Nikkhil Advani wears Freedom at Midnight's The Crown comparisons like a 'badge of honour': We had 1/100th the budget

Nikkhil Advani, himself, welcomes the comparisons, but is also quick to point out that the scale of Freedom at Midnight is much smaller. In an exclusive conversation with HT before the release of the show’s second season, Nikkhil says, “We got 100th the budget (as compared to The Crown). So, if that comparison is there, I'm very proud of it. I'm very grateful to my cinematographer, production designer, editor and producers. I wear it (the comparison) as a badge of honour.”

The first season of Freedom at Midnight did not earn acclaim just in India, but was praised overseas, too. Many international commentators and Indian viewers drew comparisons with Netflix’s iconic show, The Crown, in how the Nikkhil Advani show presented history in the form of engaging drama.

Freedom at Midnight follows the founding fathers of India and Pakistan from 1945-48 as they navigate the British crown’s departure from the Indian subcontinent and the subsequent Partition. A unique thing about the show is that, despite being patriotic, it hardly uses the ‘us-against-them’ trope, which is quite popular in Indian storytelling these days. When asked if it was difficult to make the show without villainising ‘the others’, Nikkhil says, “I think I would possibly be more popular if I did, because that seems to be the norm today. But I think that it is important to present all points of view, all sides, all facets, and allow you to take that judgment. Some people turn around and say, ‘I was too soft on this, or I was too hard on this, etc.’ But those are calls that I have taken.”