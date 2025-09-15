'Now you are worthy of being my bahu': Archana Puran Singh reacts to-be daughter-in-law to-be's Yogita Bihani’s new look

In the latest vlog by Aaryamann Sethi, son of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, what began as a peek into a lazy morning quickly turned into a family moment to remember all thanks to Yogita Bihani’s stunning new haircut. In Aaryamann Sethi's vlog, the family reacts joyfully to Yogita Bihani's stunning new haircut.

Archana can't stop gushing about Yogita's new look

Yogita debuted a chic, ear-length bob that instantly became the highlight of the vlog. Capturing raw, unscripted reactions from Aaryamann’s family, the video showed everyone, including parents Archana and Parmeet, and brother Ayushmaan Sethi, reacting with delight and surprise.

Parmeet was the first to comment, saying, “Ye angrez lag rahi hai (She looks like a foreigner). This has got a very young feel to it.”

Archana, clearly impressed, couldn’t contain her excitement. “Oh my god, I love this! I saw your advertisement or something, and you had this much hair length in that, and I told you that this much hair length would suit you. It’s very chic. This is going to be a new look on the internet. It has got a retro look also somehow," she said.

"Now, you are worthy of being called my bahu. Can’t get over how cool you are looking,” she said. To this, Yogita, replied, “Yes, I did engagement with your son, I left my home but now that I have gotten a new haircut, I am worthy of being your bahu.” Parmeet chimed in with a laugh, teasing Archana, “Don’t try to save yourself after saying these lines, now you have said it.” Archana doubled down, repeating, “I can’t get over how cool you look.”

Even Ayushmaan got in on the fun, quipping, “You are looking less like a bahu but more like his chill girlfriend.”

Aryamann and Yogita's engagement

Aaryamann Sethi and Yogita Bihani got engaged on 14 August in a heartfelt and intimate ceremony that took place in their newly gifted home. The proposal, featured in one of Aaryamann's vlogs, captured the emotional moment as he popped the question using a symbolic key ring from their new house and a sunflower. The home was a gift from Aaryamann’s parents, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi.