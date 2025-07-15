Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Yogita Bihani on her relationship with Aaryamann Sethi: I wasn’t expecting it to come out in the open so soon

ByVishakha Pandit
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 12:29 PM IST

Yogita Bihani expresses her joy as she talks about her relationship with boyfriend Aaryamann Sethi, who recently surprised her with his visit to Hyderabad

Actor Yogita Bihani received a sweet surprise when boyfriend, Aaryamann Sethi, son of Archana Puran Singh and actor Parmeet Sethi, visited her in Hyderabad. In his recent vlog, Aaryamann (33) documented the moment when he introduced Yogita as his girlfriend.

Speaking exclusively to us, Yogita (29) expresses her joy and shares, “Yes, we are dating. I wasn’t expecting it to come out in the open so soon.” Adding further she says, “It was a surprise for me too, as Aaryamann came to a day earlier than our initial plan. On top of that, I didn’t even know he was announcing our relationship.”

The impromptu reveal clearly took even Yogita by surprise, but the joy in her voice makes it clear that the gesture meant a lot to her. When asked when their relationship began, Yogita says they are still taking things slow. “We are in the early stages, and both want to enjoy this phase together,” she adds, keeping details private but confirming that things are going well between them.

Yogita, best known for her role in The Kerala Story, had recently appeared in a music video with Aaryamann titled Chhoti Baatein, which initially sparked speculation about their bond.

