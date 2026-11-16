Panchayat Season 5 delayed, makers announce show won't return in 2026 with cheeky Banrakas post

Fans of Panchayat will have to wait a little longer for the show's fifth season. The makers recently announced that the upcoming season, which was expected to release in 2026, will not arrive this year. They shared a cheeky post on Instagram to announce the delay, featuring a familiar face from the show.

Panchayat Season 5 delayed

Durgesh Kumar plays the antagonist Bhushan Sharma, popularly known as Banrakas, on the show Panchayat.

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In the new Instagram post, the first slide declares, "Panchayat Season 5 iss saal nahi aaega (Panchayat Season 5 won't come this year)." The next slide features a picture of Durgesh Kumar, who plays the antagonist Bhushan Sharma, popularly known as Banrakas, on the show.

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The picture shows Bhushan wearing a garland and joining his hands in a namaste, seemingly campaigning for his political party. The caption hinted that the show's next season is being held back. It read, "Batate hue khed hai, Panchayat ka agla season qaid hai (Regrettably, the next season of Panchayat is under lock and key)."

Actor Aasif Khan, who plays Ganesh, popularly known as Damaad ji, in the series, reacted to the post with his character's iconic dialogue from the show. He commented, "Gazab kharab vyavastha hai yaar 🙄 (The system is absolutely terrible, man)."

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{{^usCountry}} In 2025, Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever, had shared that Season 5 will release in 2026. But the recent announcement makes it clear that fans have to wait a little longer for the new season to premiere. How Panchayat Season 4 ended {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever, had shared that Season 5 will release in 2026. But the recent announcement makes it clear that fans have to wait a little longer for the new season to premiere. How Panchayat Season 4 ended {{/usCountry}}

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Panchayat Season 4 ended with a major victory for Bhushan's camp after his wife, Kranti Devi, won the Phulera panchayat elections. Kranti defeated Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), bringing Pradhan Ji's (Raghubhir Yadav) long-standing control over the village to an end. Her name officially replaced Manju Devi's outside the panchayat office, putting Bhushan and his allies in power.

Meanwhile, the defeat left Pradhan Ji devastated. The season also brought important developments in Abhishek Tripathi's (Jitendra Kumar) life, popularly known as Sachiv ji. He cleared his CAT exam with a 97 percentile. He and Rinki finally confessed their feelings for each other, and, at her urging, Abhishek decided to stay in Phulera for a few more months before leaving for his MBA.

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About Panchayat

Panchayat is a Hindi comedy-drama series created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Set in the fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh, the show follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who takes up a job as the village panchayat secretary due to a lack of better employment opportunities. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa and Durgesh Kumar in key roles. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.