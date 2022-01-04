Ranjish Hi Sahi trailer: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul, Amrita Puri star in show about love triangle in 70s Bollywood

The first trailer of Mahesh Bhatt's new show Ranjish Hi Sahi is out and it is being said that the series showcases the filmmaker's relationship with yesteryear star Parveen Babi. The web series features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul, and Amrita Puri in lead roles.

The trailer opens with an announcement of a "lifetime achievement award" for the protagonist, Shankar, essayed by Tahir. We soon see the director getting into an extra-marital affair with the superstar. Watch the trailer here.

Set to premiere on Voot Select on January 13, the show is created by Mahesh, produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios. Pushpdeep Bhardwaj has written and directed the web series. The show is about a film director who gets into an extra-marital affair with a superstar in 70s Bollywood.

While there is no official confirmation, fans think that the show is somewhat of a “Mahesh Bhatt biopic”, as one commented on the trailer on YouTube. The synopsis of the show says, "An intense drama, it explores temptation, forbidden love, passion, trust, marriage, loyalty, unconditionally, stability, obsession, and separation in a myriad of emotions."

Talking about the show, Pushpdeep said in a press statement, “An attempt to bring out complex human emotions, based in the Golden Era of the film industry: the glorious 70’s.”

Tahir added, “What drew me to the part was the challenge of a romantic drama where the protagonist is torn between the love of the two women in his life. Shankar blurs the lines between a vulnerable romantic and an authoritative rebel. Playing him was a complex emotional roller coaster but most of all it was a whole lot of fun.”

Also read: ‘Parveen Babi survived on a diet of milk, eggs towards the end of her life’: Karishma Upadhyay

Amala also said, “When I received a call from Vishesh Entertainment to play this character, my reaction was, ‘Wow! Do I actually resemble a Bollywood superstar from the 70s?’ I was ecstatic; a feeling I cannot put into words but at the same time there is a huge sense of responsibility. The character of this Bollywood diva had a fierce and unapologetic personality; to translate that kind of energy on-screen was challenging. It was like a game of imagination, but I did a lot of research. It was surely an enriching experience.”

Mahesh Bhatt has previously explored similar relationship graphs in films such as the 1982 drama Arth and his 2006 production Woh Lamhe.

