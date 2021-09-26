Raqesh Bapat makes Shamita Shetty crack up in front of paparazzi after salon date. Watch

Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat went out for another date on Saturday. On their second outing together in two days, Raqesh and Shamita chose not to visit a restaurant but a salon.

Both of them shared photos from their salon session on Instagram Stories. Raqesh got a trim while Shamita got her hair coloured. She wore an off-shoulder floral white dress while Raqesh wore a black hoodie with blue jeans.

Shamita Shetty with Raqesh Bapat.

Outside the salon, the couple met the paparazzi, who asked them to pose for pictures. Raqesh cracked a joke in Shamita's ear, which made her burst out laughing.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house last month. They were introduced on the show as each other's connections and soon grew close. Despite some arguments and Shamita's doubts about his genuine feelings for her, the two are continuing to keep dating in the outside world as well.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Raqesh was asked if his feelings for Shamita were platonic. “Obviously, it’s a little more than just friends. It was quite evident in the show. Yes, she is special, she is somebody I really like to spend time with, to talk to, to communicate with,” he said.

Also read: Shamita Shetty’s mother supports Raqesh Bapat as he hits back at ‘henpecked husband’ comment: ‘You are for real’

“It’s slow and steady... We have spent some time together but we still have to spend a lot of time. We need to know each other more. I don’t want to rush into things and I am sure she doesn’t want to either. Matters like these, we need to deal with the heart in the right place, and with some mindfulness. So, let’s see where it goes. We will make an effort to know each other, for sure. Right now, if you are talking about the status, we like each other, we are great friends. Hopefully, when something happens, you guys will know about it,” he added.

Shamita appeared in movies such as Mohabbatein and Zeher. Raqesh made his debut with Anubhav Sinha's Tum Bin.