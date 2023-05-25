Sachin Pilgaonkar has no plans for retirement yet: 'Don’t think any whiskey bottle or actor has an expiry date'

Sachin Pilgaonkar has been in show business for the past six decades. The veteran actor has been working since the age of four and next will be seen as a scheming politician in season three of Disney+ Hotstar's City of Dreams. He shared that he has no plans to retire and wants to continue working till he can. (Also read: Sachin Pilgaonkar jokes he still has to show ID to watch A-rated films, Kapil Sharma calls him ‘taaza aur jawan’) Sachin Pilgaonkar in a still from season three of the web series City of Dreams.

Veteran of film and TV industry

Since his debut in the Marathi film Ha Maza Marg Ekla (1962) as a child artiste, the actor has explored all kinds of avenues in the film industry. He has worked in films, television and OTT. He has also acted, directed, produced, penned and sung songs in different industries. The actor has won two National Film Awards for Best Child Artist and has been part of popular films like Jewel Thief (1967), Sholay (1975), Balika Badhu (1976), Trishul (1978), Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se (1978), and Satte Pe Satta (1982).

In an interview with Indian Express, the actor stated, "I don’t think any whiskey bottle, or an actor has an expiry date. I say this while giving respect to both, the statement isn’t derogatory at all. Because I feel things are here to stay and if they are, let them stay, there is no harm in it. As long as you don’t overkill or impose yourself on something. You should not do something that doesn’t suit your age. A person like me cannot even think of retirement."

Sachin's next role

In Nagesh Kukunoor's web series City of Dreams, Sachin plays the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Jagdish Gaurav, who has many political battles with the Gaikwad family. The show also stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Eijaz Khan and Adinath Kothare. The third season will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on May 26.

The actor is married to Supriya Pilgaonkar; the couple have worked together on numerous projects, both in Hindi and Marathi. Their daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar is also an actor. She was last seen in the web series Taaza Khabar with Bhuvan Bam.

Sachin has also been active in the Marathi film industry. He acted in the superhit musical Katyar Kaljat Ghusali in 2015 and directed late actor Laxmikant Berde's son Abinay Berde in Ashi Hi Ashiqui (2018). His last Hindi film was the Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki in 2018.

