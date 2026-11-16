Samay Raina recalls being depressed after India's Got Latent controversy, says even ChatGPT wasn't sure about show's comeback

Comedian Samay Raina found himself embroiled in a controversy in 2025 over his show, India's Got Latent, and had to remove all its episodes from his YouTube channel. In 2026, he made his much-awaited comeback with Still Alive and later launched the second season of India's Got Latent. Now, as the season has come to an end, Samay has recalled the dark phase that followed the controversy, revealing that even ChatGPT did not seem to believe the second season would happen.

Samay Raina on being depressed after India's Got Latent controversy

Samay Raina recalls his depressive phase after India's Got Latent controversy.

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During the finale episode of India's Got Latent season 2, Samay said, "I never thought this would happen, two years ago when the controversy first happened, and everything went down. I was depressed when we were in Canada. I used to ask ChatGPT, ‘When do you think Samay Raina will ever be able to bring his show back?’ ChatGPT would reply, 'It's unclear right now'. Then I used to write, 'Please say yes.' I had no idea that the show would come back in this manner."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "I never thought that Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Raftaar would come on the show and it would be this big. Thank you so much for your love that made it possible. What 2 years we had. From almost going to jail to coming back. Still Alive broke world record. It's been wild. I thought this season would come and go but it just came and went up." Raftaar praised Samay for handling the situation well and said, "There's no stopping for you." All about the India's Got Latent controversy and comeback {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "I never thought that Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Raftaar would come on the show and it would be this big. Thank you so much for your love that made it possible. What 2 years we had. From almost going to jail to coming back. Still Alive broke world record. It's been wild. I thought this season would come and go but it just came and went up." Raftaar praised Samay for handling the situation well and said, "There's no stopping for you." All about the India's Got Latent controversy and comeback {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy surrounding Samay's India's Got Latent erupted in February 2025 after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an objectionable remark about parents and incest during an episode. His comment sparked widespread outrage on social media, with several people criticising the panel for crossing the limits of humour in the name of comedy. The incident also led to multiple police complaints and FIRs against Ranveer, Samay and others associated with the show.

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The backlash intensified after the clip went viral, prompting Ranveer to issue a public apology. Samay also apologised and announced that he had removed all the episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

In 2026, Samay released his comedy special Still Alive, revealing what happened to him when the controversy erupted. During the special, he also announced the show's second season, sparking excitement among fans. The new season was released on both YouTube and Netflix. It began with Alia Bhatt as a guest, followed by appearances from Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Karan Aujla and others as panellists.

Now, Samay is gearing up for the biggest India tour of his career, which will begin in February next year. The comedian will perform in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and Jaipur. He has four shows scheduled in Delhi, with two in February and two in March 2027.