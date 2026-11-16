India's Got Latent season 1 contestant Keshav Jha bought a house and wrote a book after gaining popularity, has done 35 shows
Poet and comedian Keshav Jha said his appearance on India's Got Latent helped him earn enough to buy a house.
Comedian Samay Raina wrapped up the second season of his show, India's Got Latent, on November 15. The season finale featured contestants from the first season returning to perform and share how their lives had changed since appearing on the show. Poet and comedian Keshav Jha spoke about the popularity he gained after his appearance and revealed that he had even bought a house with his earnings.
Keshav Jha reveals buying a house after India's Got Latent appearance
The season finale featured Raftaar, Sahil Kale and Balraj Ghai as panellists alongside Samay. During his interaction with Keshav, Samay asked him how his life had changed after appearing on India's Got Latent. The poet expressed gratitude for the love and recognition he had received since the show. He said in Hindi, "The respect and love everyone has shown me feels wonderful. Keshav Jha was always there, but the way people have now recognised me because of my art, that means a lot. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart."
When Samay asked him how much he had earned after appearing on the show, Keshav surprised everyone with his response. "Acha khasa paisa bann gaya, Ghar le liya maine (I have made a good amount of money and bought a house)," he said. He further revealed that after appearing in the first season of India's Got Latent, he had also participated in several reality shows that are yet to be released. However, he could not share further details because of contractual obligations.
Keshav also revealed that he had performed around 35 shows across the country after gaining popularity through India's Got Latent. Alongside his performances, the poet has also been pursuing a master's degree in Hindi. He went on to reveal that he had written a book following his appearance on the show and added, "This show has made me." During the season finale, Samay also awarded all the contestants prize money of ₹1 lakh each.
Samay Raina on India's Got Latent season 2 finale
Samay took to Instagram Stories and penned a note about the conclusion of the second season. Calling it iconic, he highlighted how it had broken YouTube records, created stars and attracted money and brands. Thanking the audience, he wrote, "All this after everything was taken away in the last season. So much I have learnt about the public game over the last 2 years, so much I have learnt about people and myself, I feel I have grown 10 years in this journey. Want to thank all of you who give me love and also thanks to the rest, who give me fuel, I am going to see you early next year on the biggest comedy tour of the country."
Samay will begin his India tour in February 2027, with performances scheduled in Delhi on February 6 and 7. He will then travel to Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur and Hyderabad.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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