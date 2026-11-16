India's Got Latent season 1 contestant Keshav Jha bought a house and wrote a book after gaining popularity, has done 35 shows

The season finale featured Raftaar, Sahil Kale and Balraj Ghai as panellists alongside Samay. During his interaction with Keshav, Samay asked him how his life had changed after appearing on India's Got Latent. The poet expressed gratitude for the love and recognition he had received since the show. He said in Hindi, "The respect and love everyone has shown me feels wonderful. Keshav Jha was always there, but the way people have now recognised me because of my art, that means a lot. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart."

Comedian Samay Raina wrapped up the second season of his show, India's Got Latent, on November 15. The season finale featured contestants from the first season returning to perform and share how their lives had changed since appearing on the show. Poet and comedian Keshav Jha spoke about the popularity he gained after his appearance and revealed that he had even bought a house with his earnings.

When Samay asked him how much he had earned after appearing on the show, Keshav surprised everyone with his response. "Acha khasa paisa bann gaya, Ghar le liya maine (I have made a good amount of money and bought a house)," he said. He further revealed that after appearing in the first season of India's Got Latent, he had also participated in several reality shows that are yet to be released. However, he could not share further details because of contractual obligations.

Keshav also revealed that he had performed around 35 shows across the country after gaining popularity through India's Got Latent. Alongside his performances, the poet has also been pursuing a master's degree in Hindi. He went on to reveal that he had written a book following his appearance on the show and added, "This show has made me." During the season finale, Samay also awarded all the contestants prize money of ₹1 lakh each.

Samay Raina on India's Got Latent season 2 finale Samay took to Instagram Stories and penned a note about the conclusion of the second season. Calling it iconic, he highlighted how it had broken YouTube records, created stars and attracted money and brands. Thanking the audience, he wrote, "All this after everything was taken away in the last season. So much I have learnt about the public game over the last 2 years, so much I have learnt about people and myself, I feel I have grown 10 years in this journey. Want to thank all of you who give me love and also thanks to the rest, who give me fuel, I am going to see you early next year on the biggest comedy tour of the country."

Samay will begin his India tour in February 2027, with performances scheduled in Delhi on February 6 and 7. He will then travel to Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur and Hyderabad.