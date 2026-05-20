Summer House season 10 reunion release date, time, when and where to watch

Bravo has finally revealed the release dates for the highly anticipated Summer House Season 10 reunion and it's so packed with drama and it's been split into three parts. The Summer House reunion will air in three parts. (Instagram screenshot/ @bravotv)

When and where to watch The Summer House reunion? After months of leaks, rumors and an agonizing wait, Bravo has officially announced the release schedule for the Summer House Season 10 reunion.

The three-part reunion kicks off on Tuesday, May 26, with Part 2 following on Tuesday, June 2 and Part 3 wrapping things up on Tuesday, June 9. All three parts air at 8pm ET on Bravo and each episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

The reunion was filmed on April 23 and in the months since, fans have had little patience waiting for it. Audio leaks circulated online, a sneak preview was shown at the NBCU Upfront and the drama between cast members has continued to simmer in real life, according to Cosmopolitan.

Each part of the reunion has its own focus. Part 1 will dig into West Wilson and Amanda Batula's relationship and the fallout it caused. Part 2 will look at where things stand between Carl and Lindsay as they work on mending their friendship. And Part 3 will tackle the murky and much-debated timeline of West and Amanda's relationship which is arguably the most controversial storyline of the season.

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The drama that made this reunion inevitable To understand why this reunion is such a big deal, you have to understand what happened during the season.

The chaos began when gossip blog Deuxmoi first reported that Amanda Batula, who had been married to Kyle Cooke for four years before their split which was announced in January was romantically involved with West Wilson, who also happened to be the ex-boyfriend of Amanda's close friend Ciara Miller. When the rumors started swirling, both Wilson and Batula denied them. Wilson even appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live and brushed off the speculation, saying of Batula, "If it's not clear, that's a very important person to me, and I, like, care about her a lot," per Entertainment Weekly.

But weeks later, the couple confirmed their relationship on social media and the backlash was immediate and intense. The timing made things even messier because Season 10 was still actively airing on Bravo at the time, and viewers were watching episodes where Wilson was clearly still emotionally attached to Miller. He had even called her "the love of my life" on camera during the season, per Entertainment Weekly.

Now, the reunion trailer is giving fans a first look at just how ugly things got in that room. Batula and Wilson are visibly on the defensive throughout, with Batula at one point throwing her hands up and asking, “And no one in this world has ever been in a situation like this before?”

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To which Lindsay Hubbard didn't hold back and said “In high school, maybe,” while Mia Calabrese flatly stated, “Are we morally bankrupt? No, literally no."

The most emotional moment in the trailer belongs to Ciara Miller, who tears into her former best friend with raw, unfiltered pain. "Over the past six years, I have been your f---ing champion. I couldn't fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you're f---ing my ex," she says, before directing her anger squarely at Wilson. “He wants to embarrass me. He wants to get his last little word. And I hope it works. Because he's with you to spite me."