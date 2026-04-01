Ciara Miller vs Amanda Batula net worth: Who is richer as Summer House star's ex West Wilson confirms new relationship

As Summer House stars West Wilson and Amanda Batula have confirmed their relationship, attention has quickly shifted to Ciara Miller and the ongoing buzz around their personal lives. Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula make headlines as West Wilson confirms his relationship. (Instagram/ @amandabatula & ciaramiller___)

Ciara Miller vs Amanda Batula net worth According to Stylecaster, Ciara Miller has an estimated net worth between $600,000 and $1 million.

She earns through multiple roles as a model, ICU nurse, and podcast host. She is signed with Link Models and The Salt Agency and also co-hosts the CoDependents podcast. Miller has continued her work in healthcare and was on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tuko.

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According to Life & Style, Amanda Batula, meanwhile, has an estimated net worth of around $1 million. The New Jersey-based reality TV star and creative director has been part of Summer House since its early seasons. She has worked as a branding and design specialist with brands like L'Occitane and Loverboy.

Earlier reports from Life & Style estimated her net worth at $500,000 but according to Tuko, more recent figures suggest it is closer to $1 million. Thus both Miller and Batula appear to possess similar wealth.

Ciara Miller photos show her looking shocked Ciara Miller was left shocked after learning that her best friend Amanda Batula is dating her ex, West Wilson, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The Summer House star was seen sitting on a sidewalk outside the Hermès store in New York City, appearing emotional while being comforted by an unidentified man. The images were reportedly taken shortly after Batula and Wilson confirmed their relationship publicly. These pictures began to do the rounds on social media as well.