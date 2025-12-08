Summer House Season 10 drops trailer: Release date, full cast, preview, and NYC Watch Party announced

Summer House Season 10 is all set to premiere on February 3 at 8 PM on Peacock. Viewers will be introduced to new chapters of the characters’ lives. From Ciara’s positive mindset and ambition to Kyle’s DJ career, here is all you should know about Summer House Season 10, per Deadline. Summer House Season 10 drops trailer(YouTube/Bravo)

Summer House Season 10 trailer

A confrontation between Kyle Cooke and Carle Radke was hinted at in the teaser. Ciara Miller and West Wilson's reunion was also one of the highlights. In the teaser, Amanda Batula also discussed her marital issues with her spouse, Kyle.

Additionally, Bravo revealed that Watch Party by Bravo would return to New York City on Tuesday, January 27, in honour of the show's historic tenth season.

There will be an advanced screening of the debut episode, cast appearances, and other events. Tickets will be available at RESY on Tuesday, January 13, at 2:00 PM ET, per Deadline.

Summer House Season 10: Cast

Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson are among the cast members in this season. New acquaintances Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, Levi Sebree, Bailey Taylor, and Ben Waddell are also expected to join the team.

Summer House Season 10 preview: What to expect

A lighter summer and some much-needed quality time with Amanda are what Kyle is looking forward to when he moves into the shared house. However, his developing DJ career still creates stress.

Amanda appears to be more grounded, self-assured, and in charge of her life than she has been in years. She welcomes change and relies on her strong bond with Ciara.

Lindsay and her kid appear to be living a dreamlike life in their new city flat, eager to start a new chapter. She feels like she can go on casual dates without any deadlines for the first time since having a child.

After spending a month in Italy, Ciara is full of energy and wants to create and maintain social events. She is concentrating on business, friendships, and refusing to settle with anyone who doesn't treat her fairly.

Carl has purpose, conviction, and clarity as he embarks on a new decade. In addition to training for the New York City Marathon, he is promoting mental health and addiction recovery. He feels that his close relationship with Kyle has begun to wane as he works through the difficulties of starting a clean bar.

West is motivated to mobilise the public for an enjoyable and more connected summer as his career in sports media takes off. After he moves into his first flat by himself, he is prepared to start dating again and put his happiness first.

After an unusual few months of coping with anxiety due to the aftermath of his romance, Jesse cautiously returns to the shared residence. He left his secure job in finance to focus on music full-time. He is dedicated to writing songs that truly resonate with listeners.

Chicago native and Manhattan real estate superstar Mia Calabrese juggles her position as a top broker, a devoted boyfriend, and a cute new puppy. Mia, who joined the group via her close friend Ciara, is prepared to add some heat, excitement, and mayhem.

KJ Dillard, born in Arizona and raised in Kansas City, had to navigate a challenging quest to discover his identity. He has been a professional skateboarder for nine years, but he is stepping away from the board and focusing on modelling and music instead.

Dara Levitan, a successful content creator, seems to have it all — a successful career, self-awareness, a Bernedoodle, a cat, and a skincare regimen that people would sell their souls for. Dara has completely moved on and is eager to see what or who the Hamptons has in store, one year after a brief affair with flatmate West.

Bailey Taylor, the creator of the up-and-coming media platform It Girl, showcases the most captivating women in New York. She is prepared to take back the limelight two years after a heartbreaking separation.

Ben Waddell walks into the summer house with an Australian sense of humour and swagger. Ben, who is originally from Australia, is looking for something else after a terrible breakup and poor performance on "The Australian Bachelor."

After ending an 11-year relationship with her high school sweetheart, Levi Sebree is eager to start dating. One unexpected match at a time, she is discovering her true desires with the support of her closest friend, Bailey.