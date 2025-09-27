Charlie Kirk's wife Erika once appeared on Bravo’s Summer House; impressed with her smile

A resurfaced TikTok video shows Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, appearing on season three of Bravo’s Summer House, which aired in 2019. Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, met Kirk in 2018, and they were married in 2021.(REUTERS)

In the clip, Erika is set up on a date with castmate Jordan Verroi. Carl told the cameras that Erika was “beautiful” and “happens to be religious.” Jordan said in a confessional that he liked Erika’s “beautiful blonde hair, her smile, her radiance,” adding that she had “outward beauty and inner beauty.”

Although she appeared on the show, Erika later revealed that she turned down an offer to join the cast. In 2019, she posted on Instagram after earning her juris master in American Legal Studies from Liberty University School of Law with honors. She wrote, “To the one’s that sent me insane amounts of encouragement & prayer as I silently pursued this degree and made my own career sacrifices (like turning down being a cast member for @bravotv Summer House & other various TV show opportunities).”

Erika and Jordan did not continue dating after Summer House

Erika and Jordan did not continue dating beyond filming. She met Charlie Kirk in 2018, and they were married in 2021. On December 2, 2020, she announced their engagement, writing, “When God writes your love story, you get to marry your best friend.” The couple went on to have two children.

In September 2023, Erika marked their anniversary by sharing memories of their first meeting. She wrote,“5 years ago today, we sat inside Bills Burgers in NYC deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy and politics and at the end, you paused, looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to date you.’ Dating with intention to marry is way different than dating to ‘see where it goes.’ Let God write your love story.”

Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was killed while speaking at Utah Valley University after being shot. He was 31.

Following his death, Erika shared a tribute standing beside the chair he used to record his podcast. “The movement my husband built will not die — I refuse to let that happen,” she said, vowing that Turning Point USA would continue its campus tour.