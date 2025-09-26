Voddie Baucham's message for Charlie Kirk surfaces after pastor's death: ‘Might kill…’

Pastor Voddie Baucham, who passed away after an ‘emergency medical incident’, had posted about Charlie Kirk during his last days. Baucham, president of Founders Ministries, died at 56. Pastor Voddie Baucham put out multiple posts for Charlie Kirk at the time of his assassination.(X/@EqualProtectGA)

Among his last few posts, some were dedicated to Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder, who was a devout Christian himself. Kirk, 31, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10.

What Voddie Baucham had said about Charlie Kirk

Baucham on X wrote a touching message a couple of days after Kirk was fatally shot. “You might Kill the messenger but you can never kill the message,” he said, adding “Rest in peace Charlie Kirk.”

The video showed Baucham say in the sermon, “Paul, a servant of God and an apostle of Jesus Christ, wrote for the sake of the faith of God's elect and their knowledge of the truth, which accords with godliness, in hope of eternal life...”.

In another post, he wrote “May the Good lord accept you both in Heaven, Amen,” while sharing a post of Kirk asking John MacArthur to share the gospel with his audience.

Further, Baucham quoted Kierkegaard, and wrote on X, “The tyrant dies, and his rule is over. The martyr dies, and his rule begins,” in another RIP message for Kirk. He also posted: “Charlie Kirk was a Christian who had accepted Jesus as his Savior. We know the Lord will be greeting him, saying, ‘Well done good and faithful servant’. Accept Jesus today just like Charlie did.”

Meanwhile, a statement shared by Founders Ministries, on Thursday, read “We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living. Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren.”

Charlie Kirk case update

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah native, has been arrested and charged with murder in Kirk's shooting. He could get the death penalty, if convicted.

Meanwhile, Kirk's wife, Erika has been made the CEO of Turning Point USA, and in an emotional speech during the memorial service of her later husband, she decided to ‘forgive’ Kirk's shooter.