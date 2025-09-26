Erika Kirk unknowingly inspired Disney legend with moving Charlie Kirk speech: ‘Killed my dad’

Erika Kirk's moving speech at her husband Charlie Kirk's funeral service moved a Disney legend, who made an emotional post on Thursday. In her address at the memorial in Glendale, the new Turning Point USA CEO declared that she has forgiven Charlie's assassin, Tyler Robinson. Inspired by her decision, actor and comedian Tim Allen, said he is forgiven the person behind his father's death. Erika Kirk wipes away tears during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium (Getty Images via AFP)

“When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: “That man… that young man… I forgive him.” That moment deeply affected me. I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: “ I forgive the man who killed my father.” Peace be with you all,” Allen wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

What happened to Tim Allen's father?

Tim Allen's father, Gerald M Dick, a real estate agent, died on November 28, 1964, when Tim was 11 years old. While driving the family home from a University of Colorado football game in Denver, Colorado, their car collided with a drunk driver who crossed the center line on a snowy road. The accident claimed Gerald's life instantly, leaving Tim and his five siblings without their father.

Allen has spoken about the impact, noting it "changed everything forever" and shaped his early life. His mother, Martha Katherine Fox, remarried an Episcopalian deacon two years later.

Erika Kirk's speech

In her address at Charlie Kirk's memorial, a visibly emotional Erika revealed that she has decided to forgive Tyler Robinson. The 22-year-old is accused of fatally shooting the conservative activist at a Utah Valley University event earlier this month. He is facing an aggravated murder charge.

“I forgive him,” Erika said, adding, “I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it’s what Charlie would do.”