Charlie Kirk's Funeral service seating arrangement: Where Erika, Trump, Musk and JD Vance are seated

Thousands have gathered at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for the public memorial and funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The event is being held in the 63,000-seat NFL stadium, with overflow accommodation available at the nearby Desert Diamond Arena. Supporters attend a memorial service for Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.(AP)

The memorial program is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. local time, and features a lineup of high-profile speakers including President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and five Cabinet members. Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow and the new CEO of Turning Point USA, is also set to address attendees.

Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates

Seating arrangement and venue layout

The venue has been arranged in a concert-style layout, with the main stage positioned at the south end of the field. A VIP section near the stage, either on the field level or in the lower south-side bowl, is reserved for dignitaries, including President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Erika Kirk.

President Trump is expected to deliver his remarks early in the program, likely within the first 30 to 45 minutes, following opening prayers and family tributes. While First Lady Melania Trump’s attendance remains unconfirmed, she may be seated with the VIP delegation if present.

Trump will take the stage after remarks by Erika Kirk and Vice President Vance.

Musk arrived at the memorial before Trump, JD Vance and the rest.

Traditional funeral seating protocol

While the memorial is being held in a stadium, the general seating plan follows traditional funeral etiquette:

Front rows: Spouse/partner, children and their partners, and grandchildren

Second and third rows: Extended family members

Next few rows: Close friends, honored guests, and colleagues

Middle rows: Distant relatives, neighbors, and acquaintances

Back rows: General attendees and late arrivals