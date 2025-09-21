Erika Kirk's unique tribute to Charlie Kirk at funeral service revealed: ‘In heaven…’

Erika Kirk is set to give an emotional tribute to her husband and conservative activist Charlie Kirk at his funeral service at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday. Ahead of the memorial, the grieving widow revealed that she is already paying tribute to the Turning Point USA founder and key Trump ally by wearing the blood-stained pendant of St. Michael he had on him when he was fatally shot at Utah Valley University earlier this month. Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and wife of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Erika Frantzve, exit Air Force Two(REUTERS)

The pendant, which had Kirk's blood, was ripped from his body as medics attempted to stop the bleeding from his gunshot wound, Erika told the New York Times. She is likely to wear the pendant to the funeral service on Sunday.

Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates

Erike also recalled asking her husband to wear a bulletproof vest a day before the Utah shooting. She said he had been receiving death threats.

“Not yet,” she recalled him replying. He further added that he was confident that there would be additional security at the Utah Valley University event.

She kissed him goodbye at the hospital. “With all due respect, I want to see what they did to my husband,” she said.

“His eyes were semi-open, and he had this knowing, Mona Lisa-like half-smile. Like he’d died happy. Like Jesus rescued him. The bullet came, he blinked, and he was in heaven."

Read More: Charlie Kirk memorial: Cars line up from 4am at Arizona stadium, large turnout expected

The widow spoke about prosecutors seeking the death penalty for suspect Tyler Robinson.

“I’ve had so many people ask, ‘Do you feel anger toward this man? Like, do you want to seek the death penalty?’ I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this. I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger. Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: ‘Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?”