Erika Kirk called ‘Esther of 21st Century’: What to know about prophecy on new TPUSA CEO

Erika Kirk has been hailed as the Esther of the 21st century. The new Turning Point USA CEO got the title from former White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, following the memorial service of late husband Charlie Kirk. Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and the new CEO of Turning Point USA, said she forgave shooting suspect Tyler Robinson at her late husband's memorial service. (REUTERS)

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah native, was arrested and charged with murder in the case.

McEnany, who's now a Fox News co-host said, “Erika Kirk, she is the Esther of our time. She was put in this position for such a time as this. You just met the Esther of the twenty-first century.”

She added, “I just want to say with Erika Kirk, it’s easy to say you’re a Christian. It is very easy to say that. She didn’t just say it. She lived it. There were two phrases, three words: ‘Thy will be done,’ she said. She just lost the father to her children, and she had the ability to say ‘thy will be done…’ and number two, ‘I forgive him'.”

What is the Esther prophecy?

Kim Clement, who prophesied that Donald Trump would have two terms as President, also foretold the coming of Esther.

“As the beginning of the restoration, as it begins, there shall be a woman that shall rise up. A woman that shall be strong in faith, virtuous, beautiful in eyes, and her eyes shall be so beautiful. Eyes shall be round and big. I have crowned her, says the Lord. As I crowned Esther,” he had said in 2011.

“For she shall have the oil of gladness for the pain and the mourning that has taken place. And she shall pour out the oil. Healing shall begin and then it shall flow rapidly. Schools will be free from potential damage and danger, shootings and murder, drug addiction. Cartels shall be afraid of a woman. A woman anointed by God. A woman set aside,” he had added.

Many believe that Clement's prophecy may have been about Erika. As a devout Christian, the 36-year-old is 'strong in faith', as the prophecy outlines. Further, Kirk has also publicly forgiven Robinson, the alleged shooter, taking a step towards healing, and urging Charlie's supporters to do the same. Many have found this echoed in the lines ‘Healing shall begin’.

“Erika Kirk’s response after tragedy echoes Kim Clement’s prophecy of an 'Esther' rising,” one person on X said. Another remarked, “Is Erika Kirk the Chosen ‘Esther’ Kim Clement Prophesied for America’s Healing?”. Yet another said, "Erika Kirk could be the "Esther" prophesied in 2011 by Kim Clement, who spoke of a woman rising during national restoration, strong in faith and virtue, destined to heal and unite America."

In the Bible, the story of Esther recounts how a girl of Jewish heritage was raised by her cousin. Through a ‘divinely appointed process’ Esther was chosen to replace Vashti, the queen who'd disobeyed the King's command, the Central Haywood Church of Christ explained. Once Esther became queen, she risked her life to the Jewish people from extermination.