Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Who was Voddie Baucham Jr? Pastor and Founders Ministries president passes away at 56

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 26, 2025 04:05 am IST

Voddie Baucham, 56, Florida pastor and president of Founders Ministries, died after a medical emergency on Sept 25, his family announced.

Voddie Baucham, popular Florida area pastor and the president of the Founders Ministries, a Reformed Baptist organization based in Cape Coral, Florida, passed away at the age of 56, a statement on his social media handles read.

Pastor Voddie Baucham.(X/@EqualProtectGA)
Pastor Voddie Baucham.(X/@EqualProtectGA)

"We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living," a statement on the Instagram page of Voddie Baucham Jr read.

"Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren," it added.

His death was also confirmed by Founders Ministries in a post on their official social media handles. It had the same statement posted on the social media handles of Voddie Baucham Jr.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Who was Voddie Baucham Jr? Pastor and Founders Ministries president passes away at 56
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On