Who was Voddie Baucham Jr? Pastor and Founders Ministries president passes away at 56

Voddie Baucham, popular Florida area pastor and the president of the Founders Ministries, a Reformed Baptist organization based in Cape Coral, Florida, passed away at the age of 56, a statement on his social media handles read. Pastor Voddie Baucham.(X/@EqualProtectGA)

"We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living," a statement on the Instagram page of Voddie Baucham Jr read.

"Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren," it added.

His death was also confirmed by Founders Ministries in a post on their official social media handles. It had the same statement posted on the social media handles of Voddie Baucham Jr.

This is a breaking news.