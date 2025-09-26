Voddie Baucham dies: Who is wife, Bridget Baucham, kids, Jasmine and Micah Alexander?

Pastor and Founders Ministries president Voddie Baucham Jr has passed away on Thursday, his family and the Reformed Baptist group announced. It was revealed that the 56-year-old suffered ‘an emergency medical incident’. However, the exact cause of death was not revealed. Paston Voddie Baucham Jr has died(X/Voddie Baucham Jr)

“We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living,” Founders Ministries posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren," the statement further read.

Founders Ministries concluded its post with Psalm 116:15: “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” The same message was posted on Voddie Baucham Jr's social media handles.

Who is Voddie Baucham Jr's wife, Bridget Baucham, and his kids, Jasmine and Micah Alexander?

Voddie Baucham Jr leaves behind his wife, Bridget, children and grandchildren.

Bridget Baucham, Voddie's wife of 36 years since 1989, has been his steadfast partner in ministry and homeschooling their large family. A committed home educator, she supported Voddie's teachings on biblical family dynamics, often appearing alongside him in family-focused resources. The couple, who met in college, relocated to Zambia in 2015 to plant churches and educate.

The couple has nine children - Jasmine, Trey (Voddie, III), Elijah, Asher, Judah, Micah, Safya, Amos, and Simeon.

Tributes pour in

Paying tribute to Voddie Baucham Jr, one person wrote: “This is so shocking. 💔 What a life lived — and what a massive impact he made on so many! So thankful for his clarity and boldness, for rising up and speaking God’s Word with such strength during some of the most confusing times. Rest in peace, Voddie. 🙏🏼 My prayers are with your friends and family. ❤️”

“This is so devastating, I wanted so badly to see one of his sermons in person. My favorite pastor. Praying for his family,” another one added.