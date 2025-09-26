Voddie Baucham cause of death: How did the Founders Ministries president die? All on health issues

Pastor Voddie Baucham Jr died after a medical emergency on Thursday, September 25, a statement on his social media handles announced. The statement said that the Baucham, 56, suffered an “emergency medical incident” on Thursday morning which led to his death. Voddie Baucham(X/@TrevorSheatz)

"We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living," a statement on the social media handles of Founders Ministries read.

"Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren," it added.

Some social media accounts claimed that Baucham Jr suffered a heart attack. But it was not immediately clear what the exact nature of the "emergency medical incident" was. He is survived by his wife, Bridget Baucham, and children, Micah, Alexander and Jasmine.

Tributes Pour In For Voddie Baucham Jr

As soon as the news of pastor Voddie Baucham Jr's tragic death was announced by Founders Ministries on social media, tributes started pouring in for heartbroken followers and fans of Baucham Jr.

“My heart is saddened," one user said, in a sad tribute. "But Voddie Baucham has gone Home to be with the Lord. I rejoice that he ran his race to the glory of God & taught us all so much Biblical truth. Please pray for his family & all who loved him. Well done Voddie. Well done.”

“Devastating news of the passing of a true warrior of the faith Voddie Baucham. He was one of thee most powerful preachers I've ever sat under. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife and Kids. What a loss,” Reformist pastor Mark Ralston wrote on X.

“In light of the death of Voddie Baucham, I am wondering if the Rapture is actually going to be a one-by-one event instead of all the saints being called into the sky together,” said one, adding, “Sure seems to be a lot of quality folks heading home lately. Just my opinion, though.”

“Voddie Baucham passed away. May God have mercy on his soul on that last day. If it was not for men like him I would be no kind of Christian today,” added another.

There were thousands and more of such tributes on social media remembering, Voddie Baucham Jr.