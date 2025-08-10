Summer House’s Carl Radke reveals his first name isn’t real — here’s his legal name

Carl Radke reveals he has been going by his middle name his entire life. The Summer House star, 40, sat down with PopViewers on August 8 and let slip that “Carl” is not the name printed on his driver’s license. Carl Radke shares that he has always used his middle name, Carl, instead of his first name, William.(Instagram/carlradke)

“My middle name is Carl,” he said. “My family - we always, for whatever reason, we always went by your middle name. My brother even went by his middle name. But my ID and my passport - my first name is William. So my middle name is Carl, but I have always, since day one, been called Carl,” he explained.

Radke laughed that it is “a family thing” with no clear explanation. “My mom has a different explanation for it, which I don’t understand. But yeah, my full name is William Carl Radke,” he added.

Radke's life after Lindsay Hubbard

Radke has been single since his 2022 split from fiancée and fellow Summer House cast member Lindsay Hubbard. In May, he joined Bravo alums Shep Rose, Jesse Solomon, Fraser Olender, Tom Schwartz, and Tyson Beckford for a chat with People, where the topic naturally turned to dating.

“I’ve been dating a little bit, but I have been really focused on work,” he admitted.

He has a clear idea of what he is looking for. “Someone who is smart, is good with their family, and likes to be a little silly and giggle," he said.

Radke also believes he brings a lot to the table. “I would like to think that I am a good listener. I am very supportive. I show up for my partner. I really want to see them succeed and be successful,” he said.

Radke says his ‘party era’ is behind him

Fans have seen Radke’s more unfiltered side on Bravo, including the time his mom watched one of his more passionate makeout sessions play out on national TV. “She would say watching me back was watching me on steroids,” he joked.

Radke admits the “party Carl” era is behind him. These days, he is embracing his quirks - and liking the fact that friends now describe him as his true self. “I’m a little awkward, I am a little goofy. My friends are now seeing me, which is, I think, a true compliment,” Radke said.

As per People, coming up next is his memoir, Cake Eater. Out soon, the book dives into sobriety, toxic masculinity, the loss of his brother, and finding a new way to have fun without alcohol.

The publisher describes it as “one of resilience, growth and self-discovery,” mixing vulnerability with humor.

