Meet Trent Sweeney: Sydney Sweeney’s brother and ‘good jeans’ campaign supporter

The Sweeney family is making headlines again - but this time its not about the 27-year-old Euphoria star, but her little brother, Trent! Sydney Sweeney's younger brother Trent Sweeney is raising eyebrows for supporting his sister amidst American Eagle ad controversy.(instagram/@trent_sweeneyy)

Trent Sweeney, 25, has been one of Sydney Sweeney’s most steadfast supporters. The siblings grew up in a small lakeside town outside Spokane, Washington, near the Idaho border, and have remained close through her Hollywood rise.

Trent briefly pursued acting before joining the US Air Force in 2020, later becoming a staff sergeant. In order to commemorate her little brother leaving for military training, Sydney had posted a carousal of throwback pictures of the siblings in April 2020, with the caption, “My little bro leaves for basic training tomorrow. wishing you luck bud (red heart emoji) when the going gets tough just remember your sister is tougher than you.” He completed his training August 2020, officially becoming a member of the US Air Force.

Away from military life, he streams on Twitch under the name “PeanutButterPaul,” sharing gaming sessions, travel moments, and his love for dogs. He has also promoted many of Sydney’s projects over the years, even campaigning for the renewal of her early Netflix series Everything Sucks!

The “It’s them good jeans” moment

After being promoted to staff sergeant, Trent recently shared his promotion certificate on an Instagram story with the quip: “It’s them good jeans.” It was a lighthearted nod to Sydney’s controversial American Eagle denim campaign, which played on the words “jeans” and “genes” and was criticized for perceived racial undertones and promoting eugenics. He also posted pictures of himself receiving his promotion certificate with the caption, “IYAAYAS - I definitely didn’t spell AMMO right in that ammo call, but I’m excited for this next step in my career and thank everyone that’s been a part of it so far.” Sydney liked the post.

Family reaction to the controversy

Through Trent’s humorous response, the Sweeney family appears to be leaning into the controversy with levity rather than offense. Sydney herself has not commented publicly on the backlash and remains unfazed through internet uproar and physical heckling as she attends promotional events for her latest movie, Americana. Throughout everything, her close-knit family support remains evident, she continues to prioritize their unity and shared bonds.