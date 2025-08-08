Sydney Sweeney Baskin Robbins ad resurfaces amid American Eagle row: 'Gonna melt liberal minds'

Sydney Sweeney is smack dab in the spotlight and all attention is going to the Euphoria actor who is known for serving up looks, but is now mired in controversy following the American Eagle jeans advertisement. The Sydney Sweeney Baskin Robbins ad shows the actor in a pink dress, enjoying sweet delicacies.(Baskin Robbins)

The ad showed the Euphoria actor in AE jeans with the line ‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’. Sweeney too, in the ad, says ‘my jeans are blue’. There has been massive backlash over this, with many claiming that Sweeney's ad promotes eugenics.

The issue further spiraled with the White House slamming ‘woke’ narratives in the US, in defense of the ad. Now, President Donald Trump has waded into the issue as well, saying Sweeney's ad is ‘fantastic’ when told that the 27-year-old is a registered Republican.

Amid much furor over Sydney Sweeney, her Baskin Robbins advertisement has resurfaced, and is doing the rounds online.

Sydney Sweeney Baskin Robbins ad | Watch

The Sydney Sweeney Baskin Robbins ad shows the actor in a pink dress, enjoying the sweet delicacies, with the ad ending in a line that says ‘Sweet on Sydney menu’.

One X profile noted “This Sydney Sweeney ad for Baskin Robbins ice cream is going massively Viral. I love it. Liberals can’t stand seeing this.”

Another commented “Sydney Sweeney Baskin Robbins is gonna melt liberal minds. I want ice cream now.”

Yet another user commented “A new Sydney Sweeney ad was just released and it's incredibly sexy. Thanks, Baskin Robbins! Way better than Ben & Jerry's. So, some thoughts: Elon Musk should team up with Sydney Sweeney and make her the face of Vine. The most entertaining outcome is the most likely.”

Notably, the Baskin Robbins ad is not new, and the partnership was announced in June 2025, ahead of the American Eagle ad. By all appearances, X accounts looking to back Sweeney amid the American Eagle jeans row has recirculated this video.

“Baskin-Robbins is bringing serious star power to your ice cream outings this summer with the launch of the Sweet on Sydney Menu — a limited-time offering co-created with longtime Baskin-Robbins fan and actress, Sydney Sweeney. Available starting July 1, the Sweet on Sydney Menu celebrates Sweeney’s signature sweet tooth and love of Baskin-Robbins with two colorful creations perfect for a refreshing summer snack,” the company shared in a June statement.

The Sweet on Sydney menu includes Sydney’s Signature Scoop – a Rainbow Sherbet in a chocolate-dipped waffle cone with rainbow sprinkles and topped with gummi bear minis, and Sydney’s Signature Fizz – blending Rainbow Sherbet with STARRY lemon lime soda and is topped off with gummi bear minis, Baskin Robbins detailed.

At the time, Sweeney had said “Baskin-Robbins has been part of my life since I was a kid — it’s where some of my favorite memories were made, and I still go multiple times a week. I’ve always loved their Rainbow Sherbet, and getting to put my go-to order on the menu is such a full-circle and rewarding moment.”