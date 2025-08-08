‘Not until…’: Donald Trump says no trade talks with India amid dispute over tariffs

United States President Donald Trump has ruled out the possibility of trade negotiations with India unless the issue of tariffs is resolved. The US has currently imposed punishing 50% per cent tariffs on India, half of which came into effect on Thursday and the other half, which have been imposed as a penalty for buying oil from Russia, will come into effect from August 27. President Donald Trump speaks at an event to mark National Purple Heart Day in the East Room of the White House on Thursday, August 7, 2025, in Washington.(AP)

When asked by a reporter whether he expects increased trade negotiations with India after announcing 50% tariffs, Trump shrugged his shoulders and replied, “No, not until we get it resolved.”

Trump's remark comes a day after the White House issued an executive order on Wednesday announcing addition 25 per cent tariffs on India for doing business with Russia, which, it says, “undermines US efforts to counter Russia’s harmful activities.”

“India’s subsequent reselling of this oil on the open market, often at significant profit, further enables the Russian Federation’s economy to fund its aggression,” the White House added, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It also said that by imposing a 25% tariff, “President Trump aims to deter countries from supporting the Russian Federation’s economy through oil imports and impose serious economic consequences on the Russian Federation for its ongoing aggressions.”

How PM Modi reacted to US tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, after the US announced a total of 50 per cent tariffs, that India would never compromise on the interests of its farmers, even if it means facing economic consequences.

He called the farmers' interests his “top priority” and said that India was “ready” to “pay a heavy price for it”.

“For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it,” he said.