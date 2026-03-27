Meryl Streep says she was ‘unnerved’ amid fan frenzy during The Devil Wears Prada 2 shoot: ‘We needed police barriers’

The Devil Wears Prada, first released in 2006, has achieved cult status among fans worldwide. The much-awaited sequel is all set to release in theatres on May 1. It will see the return of Meryl Streep as Runway editor Miranda Priestly, along with co-stars Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci. Earlier last year, several pictures from the film's shoot surfaced on social media. Meryl and Anne have now spoken about the experience of shooting amid the chaotic fan frenzy and paparazzi. (Also read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: Meryl Streep brings the sass, fails to recognise Anne Hathaway; fans love the chemistry) The Devil Wears Prada 2 marks the return of the main cast, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci.

What Meryl Streep said Meryl Streep shared just how overwhelming the experience was this time around, “Even though we were aware of the impact of the first film two decades ago, I think none of us were prepared for the ambush of both goodwill and avid attention that engulfed us. We needed police barriers and crowd control. Buses of fans turned up, and paparazzi swarmed and in one case kept jumping in front of the camera and the shot and got in a kerfuffle with crew! Annie kept her cool, but I was unnerved."

Anne recalled a moment when her heel broke mid-scene, and she fell down a few steps. She got back up immediately, smiling and reassuring everyone she was okay. She admitted, but later admitted her first thought was, “I was aware that I was falling, I was aware that I was being photographed."

About The Devil Wears Prada The original film was based on author Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel about a young woman's nightmarish experience working at a fashion magazine. Meryl starred as Miranda Priestly, the all-powerful editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine. The film was a huge commercial success, earning earned $326.7 million worldwide. The film also got Meryl a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy and an Oscar nomination.

The sequel reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces new characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and Aline Brosh McKenna. The film releases in theatres in India on May 1.