The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: Meryl Streep brings the sass, fails to recognise Anne Hathaway; fans love the chemistry

The trailer opens with Andy, now a senior journalist, joining Runway as the new Features Editor, and even she greets Miranda warmly, the veteran has no recollection of her. A montage of glitzy shots from the world of fashion follow before the two bump into Emily, and yet again, Miranda has no recollection of them.

The trailer for the much-awaited comedy drama, The Devil Wears Prada 2, was released on Sunday night by 20th Century Studios. Meryl Streep ’s iconic Miranda Priestly is back, and she is just as sassy as she was two decades ago. The film sees her reunite with Emily and Andy (Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway ), but on a rather dramatic note.

Internet reacts Viewers called Meryl Streep packing the sass in her typical fashion the highlight of the trailer. “Miranda Priestly is back and wow,” wrote one. Another added, “Loving the chemistry between Anne and Meryl.” Many others commented how they had waited 20 years for their favourite characters to return. One comment read, “Miranda completely forgetting the events of the first movie because they were beneath her is a great move.”

All about The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada, directed by David Frankel, released in 2006. The director returns to helm the sequel, with the main cast - Meryl, Anne, Emily, and Stanley Tucci returning as well. Joining them are all new actors including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and Aline Brosh McKenna. The film will release in cinemas on 1 May 2026.