The Royals season 2 announced, creator Rangita Pritish Nandy says they listened to both 'good and ugly' feedback

The Royals, Netflix's much-talked-about rom-com series, was renewed for a second season weeks after its release. The Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer has been a success for the streamer, trending in 58 countries and remaining atop the India charts for weeks. But the critic's reviews for the show were mixed. Several online reactions were also quite critical. As the show's second season has been greenlit, the creators say they have made note of all the feedback that came their way. (Also read: Exclusive | The Royals, Black Warrant, Maamla Legal Hai to return with S2 on Netflix; Mismatched set to end run with 4th) Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar's The Royals has been renewed for season 2 by Netflix.

The Royals' creator on season 2

Rangita Pritish Nandy, the co-creator of The Royals, says the team is 'still mapping that based of our learnings and findings on season 1', but will push the envelope in season 2. "what’s clear is that we will continue to push through on the romantic comedy heart of our show whilst adding newer royalty, their intriguing echo chambers and inner worlds, crack new characters," she adds.

Addressing taking into account the criticism and other feedback the show has received, Rangita says, "We would be foolish not to. The joy is in listening, the good and the ugly, and then transcribing that to hit season goals."

The Royals stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, along with Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Pandey, Vihaan Samat, and Sumukhi Suresh.

Black Warrant, Maamla Legal Hai also greenlit for S2

Netflix also announced the return of two other popular shows on Wednesday. Joining The Royals is Vikramaditya Motwane's critically acclaimed prison drama Black Warrant. The second season will bring back Zahaan Kapoor as jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta for newer adventures in the Tihar Jail. Maamla Legal, the quirky comedy set in a fictitious district court in East Delhi, will also return on Netflix. Starring Ravi Kishan, the show received unanimously positive reviews upon its release in 2024.

No release date or window has been announced for any of the shows so far.