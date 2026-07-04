Who is Kapil Dinkar? The UP cop who won ₹1 lakh on India's Got Latent and made Samay Raina nervous

The second episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 was released on Friday. On the show, Samay Raina had a deja vu moment when he saw Kapil Dinkar, a police constable from the Uttar Pradesh Police, walk onto the stage wearing his uniform with his full arsenal. However, it turned out that the cop was there to perform his songs and charm the audience. UP cop Kapil Dinkar won ₹1 lakh on India's Got Latent.

What happened in Latent? Kapil entered the stage and jokingly said, “Phir se shuru kar diya ye? Pichli baar chain nahi pada band karwa ke? (You guys started this again. It was not enough that this was closed last time)." Samay looked confused and even warned him that he couldn't wear a police uniform on stage, assuming he was just another contestant performing an act. However, Kapil later clarified that he was an actual police constable.

This was followed by Kapil performing his songs and eventually winning the ₹1 lakh cash prize on the show, while the panellists tried to crack a few nervous jokes.

Who is Kapil Dinkar? On the show, Kapil Dinkar revealed that he was selected as a constable with the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2021. He shared that while his passion has always been music, it was his mother's dream for him to join the police force. Introducing himself, he said, "I am a singer, lyricist, composer. That's what feeds my soul. And apart from that, I am a cop to pay the bills."

During the show, Kapil revealed that he is the "only cop" in the department who has been given permission to pursue singing professionally. He shared that he mostly does night duty so that he can focus on music during the mornings. Kapil also revealed that he is an author. He shared that he has already written three books and is currently working on eight more.