Internet angry at Samay Raina's joke on girlfriend's consent in old clip from Latent: ‘No better than ₹370 biryani’

In the clip, a girl who had come to attend Samay Raina's show with her boyfriend stood up and left in the middle. Samay looked surprised and asked what happened. The boy smiled and said that she had to leave because her father had a ‘minor heart attack’. Samay asked how he could be so chill about it and no go with her as well to see how serious the condition is. ‘Abhi jaake rota na jaake, bhai kandha dega tabhi woh head degi (Go cry for her. Give her your shoulder, and she will give you head),’ he said, leaving everyone in splits.

Samay Raina is back with India's Got Latent season 2, and the first episode had celebrity guests Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Last year, his show ran into a major controversy after Ranveer Allahabadia and Apoorva Mukhija's comments on one of the episodes. Now, an old episode from the show in 2024 has resurfaced on social media, which has reignited the debate on consent and jokes after the recent ₹370 biryani controversy that created headlines earlier this month.

‘I feel pathetic for defending this guy,’ says an X user Reacting to the comments made by Samay, one X user wrote, ""Kandha dega tabhi toh head degi”- Samay Raina to a guy in the audience when his girlfriend leaves crying as her dad has a minor heart attack. No better than “370 rupai diye hain biryani ke liye vasoolunga toh sahi” Yes comedy is not the biggest problem in our country, but such casual f*ck boy, locker room language has become mainstream and also contributes to crimes and violence against women. Men get away with this kind of language/crimes because other men participate and applaud when women are spoken about like that. So don't @ me with your gyaan."

Another said, “Entitlement isn't measured by what u gave...Whether it's a dinner bill or a shoulder to cry on, neither earns u someone's body. Nowadays people use comedy as a laundromat for rotten ideas...Sigh.” A comment read, “Samay lovers are misogynists, it doesn't matter anymore whether it's men or women, they're all misogynists, I hope they face the misogyny they make fun of, I don't feel sorry for you.” “I feel pathetic for defending this guy when the entire drama happened. he doesn't deserve a platform at all, let alone a platform that you have to pay for to watch this crap. could've easily called out his behaviour but he turned it into a joke for a few giggles,” wrote a second user.