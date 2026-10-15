YouTuber Sourav Joshi faces backlash for asking wife Avantika Bhatt to drink water from their dog's bowl in a dare

YouTuber Sourav Joshi is facing backlash after a dare he gave his wife, Avantika Bhatt, during a game with family sparked outrage online. In a recent vlog, Sourav asked Avantika to drink water from their pet dog Oreo's bowl. Although she initially hesitated, she eventually completed the dare. The clip has since drawn criticism on Reddit, with several users calling the act disrespectful and questioning why such behaviour was being treated as entertainment.

Internet slams Sourav Joshi for ‘humiliating’ his wife

Sourav Joshi faces backlash after he asks his wife to drink water from his dog's bowl.

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In his recent vlog, Sourav asked Avantika to drink water from Oreo's bowl. He then asked the other participants in the game whether he had said anything wrong. When Avantika initially refused, Sourav asked her to take just a sip. He then picked up the bowl filled with water and brought it to her.

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{{^usCountry}} Sourav assured his wife that they had poured clean water into the bowl for her. Although Avantika appeared hesitant, she eventually completed the dare. While the incident may have been intended as a joke, several viewers were unimpressed by Sourav's dare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sourav assured his wife that they had poured clean water into the bowl for her. Although Avantika appeared hesitant, she eventually completed the dare. While the incident may have been intended as a joke, several viewers were unimpressed by Sourav's dare. {{/usCountry}}

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The clip quickly surfaced on Reddit, where several users called him out. One comment read, "Bhai this is toooo much; this is really too much the fact she is allowing this behaviour. If that was me, I would have turned the whole house upside down." Another commented, "Such an ickkkk husband." A third user wrote, "It does not matter whether this is scripted or not because this video is so gross tbh. Being shitty to your partner is being normalised; idk what to say." Another comment read, "Just for content he goes so low." Other users wrote, "Ridiculous how disrespectful," and "This is horrendous humiliation."

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The video also caught the attention of Amit Kilhor, an Indian UPSC educator, mentor and content creator who founded Resolve IAS. Reacting to the incident, Kilhor called Sourav a misogynist, adding to the criticism the YouTuber has been facing.

About Sourav Joshi and Avantika Bhatt

Sourav is one of India's most popular YouTubers, best known for his daily vlogs documenting his family life, travel experiences and personal milestones. He first gained recognition for his sketching videos on his channel Sourav Joshi Arts before rising to widespread fame after launching Sourav Joshi Vlogs in 2019. His decision to document his everyday life helped him build a massive following, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch his family's activities and celebrations.

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Sourav married Avantika Bhatt in November 2025. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at Aloha On The Ganges in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Before their wedding, Sourav had kept Avantika's identity private, often concealing her face in his vlogs. He eventually revealed her face publicly in November 2025, sharing pictures of the two together on Instagram.

This is not the first time the couple has faced criticism. Sourav was criticised during his wedding celebrations when he continued recording and appeared to ignore Avantika as she tried to speak to him. In February 2026, he faced further backlash after clips from his vlogs featuring arguments and tense moments with Avantika went viral. In one clip, Avantika appeared upset, while Sourav seemed more concerned with filming than addressing her concerns. Another clip showed her getting out of a car after becoming frustrated, while Sourav's reaction appeared dismissive to some viewers. Social media users questioned whether he was taking her feelings seriously and criticised his tendency to record personal moments.