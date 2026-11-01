You only live once: Why Ajay Bijli returned to his first love, music!

For decades, Ajay Bijli has made movie-going a very successful business. But the cinema czar has embarked on an unlikely second act, one that involves early-morning riyaaz, vocal coaches, recording studios, and the pursuit of a chartbuster.

a busy schedule notwithstanding, Ajay Bijli is finding time to carve a career in music even if that means riyaaz across time zones

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“I have always wanted to be a singer. Back in school, I sang in inter-school competitions. Then in Hindu College, I had my band,” he says. And I ask if he was the cool kid on the campus. He confirms, “Yes, I had long hair, I had a band, and we were doing gigs and festivals. But then life happened; I passed out of college and started working for PVR.”

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It was the pandemic and an uncomfortable realisation about life’s brevity that brought him back to his first love. “During COVID, I really panicked. I had an epiphany. "I said life is fickle, and you only live once… I must do something about my music now!” says Bijli, managing director of PVR INOX.

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{{^usCountry}} “My kids also encouraged me. So I decided to train professionally,” says Bijli, a man always with a solid plan and the iron will to see it through. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My kids also encouraged me. So I decided to train professionally,” says Bijli, a man always with a solid plan and the iron will to see it through. {{/usCountry}}

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“I contacted a teacher from Berklee College of Music. I was also fortunate to have an equally fantastic Hindi teacher, Santa Singh. I practise every day at five in the morning because if I take up something, I make sure I am sincere about it,” says Bijli, who approached recording with the same rigour.

When he was to record a song in musician Amit Trivedi’s studio, he practiced the song so relentlessly that, as he recalls, “my face turned blue. But I was sure I wanted to show up prepared."

The recording went so well that Trivedi asked if he could include the song in his album, Azad Collab. Later, Trivedi composed music for his first EP, On Another Note. It had three songs, including a wedding number, Dil Kare Haaye Haaye, directed by filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

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The experience gave him the confidence to pursue his own originals in a big way. In fact, Warner Music India offered to back him! And he has been performing live at ticketed events, too, successfully.

When Ajay Bijli was to record a song in musician Amit Trivedi’s studio, he practiced the song so relentlessly that, as he recalls, “my face turned blue". He shares, "But I was sure I wanted to show up prepared." Later, Trivedi asked if he could include the song in his own album.

But there have been lessons along the way, including a serious vocal cord injury that required surgery in Boston. “I was singing notes beyond my range and not giving my vocal cords any rest. The voice box is an instrument, and you have to take care of it. I have learnt to do so the hard way,” says Bijli, whose recent release, Hey Maa, has been playing at the pandals this festive season.

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With three originals already out, he is now working with Rabbi Shergill on new music. The ambition is clear, though: 12 independent contemporary songs a year, and a devotional album.

“When I do P-Pop (Punjabi pop), people come out on the dance floor. It is such a joy to watch them dance, so I definitely want to do more of that. When I perform live, I also get a lot of requests for English songs, particularly evergreen classics. But I also want to release a devotional album every year. That brings me a lot of satisfaction. My recent release, Hey Maa, is doing well. I now want to do a song for Krishnaji, especially because my father’s name is Krishna,” Bijli says, sharing his musical aspirations.

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For someone who has spent 36 years building a business and running a public-listed company, the next milestone is a very different one. “Five years from now, I would like to be remembered as a singer who has a successful business,” he says joyfully.

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It is a new stage, a new audience and, for Bijli, a whole new kind of show. And he means business! “I understand that at 60, I am charting out a new career for myself. And sustainability and revenue streams for singers are through live shows and concerts. I am sure, if I take care, I can last long. Look at Bon Jovi and others; they give me hope,” says Biji, who will be turning 60 next year. He has also joined Instagram and has his own YouTube channel to showcase his music.

But immediately, he is excited about his daughter’s upcoming wedding, where he is expected to perform. “There is no bigger endorsement than your kids wanting you to perform at their wedding. I hope, after this, the other kids invite me to play at their wedding, too,” he smiles.