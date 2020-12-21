Alaya F looks like a million bucks in gold mini dress and heels at awards night

fashion-and-trends

If you are looking for Gen-Z approved outfit ideas, take inspiration from Alaya F’s sartorial picks. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor has one of the most versatile wardrobes which includes everything from peppy loungewear to quirky athleisure, jaw-dropping date looks and a lot more. Her recent pictures, where she dolled up for an awards night, are a testimony to that statement.

The actor stepped on the red carpet looking like a million bucks in her mini dress. The tube dress, that featured a plunging neckline, was from the shelves of the high-end brand Raisa Vanessa. The gold dress had a corset bustier which was attached to a flowy mini skirt. The skirt had quite a few pleat details giving it a puffed look.

The dress with the black piping also had a high-waisted black velvet belt and it added the extra pizzazz to Alaya’s outfit. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of transparent PVC and gold-tipped heels maintaining the vibe of the look. Alaya’s stylist, Tanya Ghavri shared the stunning images on Instagram with the caption, “Sexiest update on the ‘gram right now! (sic).”

For accessories, Alaya went the minimal route and opted for a chunky ring and a pair of stud earrings matching the belt on the dress. Even for the glam, Alaya chose subtle smokey eyes with mascara-laden lashes, bronzed cheeks along with a nude glossy lip and lots of highlighter. To complete the ensemble, the actor left her blow-dried, slightly wavy middle-parted hair down.

We are in awe of this look. Check out some of Alaya’s other stunning sartorial moments:

On the professional front, Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman. The 2020 release also had Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead roles.

